  • Tommy Paul hypes up Taylor Fritz with flattering message ahead of blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon SF

Tommy Paul hypes up Taylor Fritz with flattering message ahead of blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon SF

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Jul 09, 2025 05:20 GMT
(L-R) Tommy Paul, Tayor Fritz, and Carlos Alcaraz | Getty
(L-R) Tommy Paul, Tayor Fritz, and Carlos Alcaraz | Getty

Tommy Paul hyped up compatriot Taylor Fritz after his clinical win over Karen Khachanov, setting up a semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. This will be the American's first semifinal at the SW19 after two quarterfinal exits.

Fritz’s Wimbledon campaign has been a rollercoaster. In the opening round, he endured a five-set marathon against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, coming back from two sets down to win 6-7(6), 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-6(6), 6-4.

He followed it up with another thrilling five-set victory over Gabriel Diallo. Fritz's form steadied in the third round, easing past 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. In the fourth round, he was up two sets against Jordan Thompson when the Australian retired.

In the quarterfinals, Fritz faced 17th seed Karen Khachanov and delivered his best showing yet, a dominant 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) win. Celebrating the American's first semifinal appearance, Wimbledon's official Instagram account posted an image of Fritz with the caption:

"Welcome to the Wimbledon semi-finals, Taylor 🌱"
Hyping up his compatriot, Paul left a comment that read:

"Guy is a menace on the grass."
Tommy Paul&#039;s comment on Taylor Fritz&#039;s Instagram post
Tommy Paul's comment on Taylor Fritz's Instagram post

Fritz is having a standout 2025 grass season. He claimed his first 2025 title in Stuttgart, which was his fourth grass-court title overall, without dropping a set. Then, the 27-year-old went on to defend his Eastbourne crown, making it four titles at Devonshire Park.

With a dominant 13-1 grass record, Fritz will now take on two-time defending champion Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Taylor Fritz set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships SF

Taylor Fritz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz heads into his Wimbledon semifinal brimming with confidence thanks to another strong grass season. He beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4), following title runs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne.

His next opponent, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, is playing at a different level. The World No. 2 extended his winning run to 19 at SW19 with a dominant 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over Cameron Norrie. Before that, he overcame the 14th seed Andrey Rublev in four sets.

The head‑to‑head record is firmly in Alcaraz’s favor as he leads 2‑0, with wins at the 2023 Miami Open and 2024 Laver Cup. Neither clash has been on grass, making the semifinal their first. Fritz has proven he can rise to the occasion, but the Spanish star’s extraordinary movement and mental strength on grass make him the favorite.

Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

