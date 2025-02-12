Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze turns up glamor in chic black fur outfit at Michael Kors Show in New York Fashion Week

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze turned heads at the New York Fashion Week as she decked out head-to-toe in a black Michael Kors fit. She paired a luscious fur coat with a chic black lace dress. To compliment the look, she accessorized her outfit with a black purse and pointed-toe heels. The look was completed with a sleek back bun and a bold eye look.

Lorenze, a fashion influencer and entrepreneur, had been stunning everyone with her appearances at the New York Fashion Week that started on February 6, 2025. On the last day of the FW, she was spotted front row at the Terminal Warehouse runway during the launch of the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

She took to her Instagram to share a post, highlighting the details of her look. One of the slides also featured her friend and entrepreneur Ella McFadin, who was also present at the show. She was decked up in all-white contrasting with Lorenze, which made for a gorgeous photo op.

Tommy Paul's partner, Paige Lorenze is a well-known fashion influencer and has almost a million followers on Instagram. Apart from that, she also owns a lifestyle brand called Dairy Boy and has also ventured into home decor with her brand American Charm.

She has been a great supporter of the American tennis player and has traveled alongside him during his tours, with the most recent one being the Australian Open.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze served stunning looks at AO 25

Paige LOrenze at the Tory Burch show of 2025 New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul was the 12th seed at this year's Australian Open and managed to advance to the quarterfinals. However, after a neck-to-neck battle, he was defeated by Germany's Alexander Zverev which led to his exit from the tournament.

During the two weeks that he was playing at the tournament, his girlfriend Paige Lorenze was there to cheer him court-side at every game. She was particularly noticeable for her stunning looks which she had also posted on her Instagram.

However, one particular look of hers that caught the eye was her multicolored Harper Lu dress paired with stunning white vintage Manolo Blahnik heels that had special tennis ball charms on them.

Tommy Paul will be seen in action next at the 2025 Mexican Open, at Acapulco scheduled to be held from February 24. The tournament will also feature other star players like Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz.

