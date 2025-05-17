Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige sends consoling message to American after heartbreak at Italian Open

Tommy Paul received a heartfelt message from his long-time girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, after his tough loss in the Italian Open semifinal against home favorite Jannik Sinner. Her words of support came at just the right time, offering the American a much-needed boost following the emotional setback.

Paul was aiming to win his first title of the season in Rome and got off to a strong start, defeating Roberto Bautista Agut, Tomas Machac, Alex de Minaur, and Hubert Hurkacz to reach the semifinals. There, he faced Sinner, who was making a high-stakes return after a three-month break from the sport due to a doping suspension.

But the American couldn’t quite capitalize on the opportunity, despite putting up a solid fight. He took the first set against Sinner but completely lost his rhythm in the next two, allowing the Italian to storm back and seal a 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory. With that, he missed out on both a shot at the title and a hefty boost to his earnings.

A day later, Tommy Paul took to Instagram to reflect on his Italian Open run. In his post, he expressed gratitude for the experience in Rome and said he was already looking forward to returning and competing there again.

“Thank you, Rome. Until next time,” he wrote in the caption.

Lorenze commented under her boyfriend's post and wrote:

“I love you, sweet boy!!!!!” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Paige Lorenze via Instagram

She didn’t stop there and shared a few heartwarming snaps of Paul on her Instagram Stories, showering him with appreciation:

Paige Lorenze via Instagram Stories

She then shared glimpses of their cozy burger date, where Tommy Paul took charge of the grill and made the burgers himself. Later, she posted clips from their fun snow skating session.

Paige Lorenze via Instagram Stories

Tommy Paul loves barbeque sessions with girlfriend Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul and his girlfriend pictured at the 2023 Laver Cup | Image Source: Getty

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze have been going strong since they began dating in 2022. The American tennis star opened up about their relationship during an interview with People in April 2025, revealing how much he enjoys spending quality time with her.

Paul shared that one of his favorite things to do is have a good barbecue session with Lorenze and their close friends, adding:

"We will have all my friends over at my place and cook a barbecue, or if my girlfriend's in town, she'll cook us all a meal, kind of hang out at the house, watch sports. I love getting out on the water. I have a boat, so I go fishing quite a bit when I have time."

Despite their busy careers, Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze continue to make their relationship work, navigating long-distance love between Florida and Connecticut, where Lorenze relocated in 2022.

The couple balances their time apart with getaways and shared moments whenever their schedules allow.

