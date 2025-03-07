"We're more than just women on sidelines" - Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze stands up for tennis WAGs with clear statement

Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently opened up about her “WAG” status and the relationships she’s forged with partners of other tennis players over the years. Lorenze also put the spotlight on her personal endeavors, noting that she is more than just a “woman on the sidelines.”

Paul, ranked No. 11 in the world, started dating Lorenze, an entrepreneur and social media influencer, in 2022. His partner has since accompanied him to tournaments around the world, making the most of their travels by giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their peripatetic lifestyle.

Tommy Paul’s girlfriend has also established a robust presence when it comes to her fashion and lifestyle brand, “Dairy Boy.” Of late, Paige Lorenze has molded her brand to cater to her casual followers while also appealing to tennis fans.

Notably, she has hosted pop-up events around Grand Slams and other important tournaments, which have been well received by her audience. At Indian Wells 2025, Lorenze launched her latest collection after announcing “Dairy Boy” as the tournament’s official 'merchandising and player gifting partner'.

Paul has been very supportive of his girlfriend’s ventures and often shows his admiration by attending her events and making the brand a part of his wardrobe. In that regard, Paige Lorenze recently told Forbes:

"I am so happy about the evolution because we are much more than just women on the sidelines," she said.

The influencer also gave a shoutout to her fellow “WAGs” (Wives and Girlfriends), showing admiration for their aspirations.

"The WAGs I’m close with are ambitious, hardworking and deeply supportive, not only of their partners, but also of each other," Paul’s girlfriend said.

Alongside Lorenze, the girlfriends of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe have also realized their niche, building their careers around tennis while also pursuing their passions. Fritz’s partner Morgan Riddle has bagged several gigs as a host at F1 events and Wimbledon, while Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, a former NCAA champion, devotes her time to their foundation.

Besides spending time with the partners of Tommy Paul’s compatriots, Paige Lorenze is also often seen with Mia Savio, the girlfriend of Italian tennis player Matteo Arnaldi, and Nick Kyrgios’ partner Costeen Hatzi. The former recently showed her support for Savio’s newly launched athleisure brand, Oivas.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze: "Tennis requires immense personal and professional sacrifice"

Paul and Lorenze pictured at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships - Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, previously claimed that unlike the WAGs of other sports players, tennis WAGs “basically live in a suitcase,” thanks to their frequent travels across the globe. Concurring with that assessment, Tommy Paul’s partner told Forbes:

"While tennis can appear glamorous, the reality is that it requires immense personal and professional sacrifice, much of which goes unseen."

Reiterating their dedication to crafting their careers while also actively supporting their partners, Paige Lorenze added:

"I hope to see a continued evolution of the WAG in 2025, as 2024 was a pivotal year for us all, especially when it came to the bridge between fashion and sport."

Lorenze is expected to attend the ongoing 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where Tommy Paul, the 10th seed, begins his campaign on Friday, March 7. After a bye in the opener, the American faces compatriot Tristan Boyer in the second round.

