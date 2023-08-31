"Couldn't be more proud"- Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze reacts as American earns breakthrough comeback win in US Open 2R

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze cheers for the American on his comeback win against Roman Safiullin at the 2023 US Open.

Paul pulled off a remarkable comeback in the second round of the US Open, as he rallied from two sets down to defeat Safiullin in five sets. The 14th seed showed his fighting spirit and skills on the hard court, as he overcame a slow start to prevail 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Lorenze took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 30, to share some pictures of her as she expressed her pride for Paul.

"@usopen day 3 🤍 couldn’t be more proud of you @tommypaull," Lorenze wrote on Instagram.

The couple supports each other’s endeavors and celebrates each other’s achievements. Lorenze often attends Paul’s matches and cheers him on from the stands.

Paul recently praised Lorenze’s work and promoted her brand Dairy Boy as she launched her new denim line and several exclusive pieces inspired by the U.S. Open.

"Proud of this girl @paigelorenze @dairyboy," Paul wrote on Instagram.

The pop-up’s decor reflects Lorenze’s personal style and aesthetic, with leather furniture, cowhide rugs, and wooden crates of vintage racquets. Lorenze says she wanted to bring a piece of home to New York City:

"So many girls don’t want to go vintage shopping, or they don’t want to go dig through racks and get their jeans altered. I wanted to make something that looked like you stole your boyfriend’s jeans and they fit perfectly."

"My vision was to try to bring a piece of home here. It’s really cool to see it come to life."

Tommy Paul will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round at the US Open

The third round of the US Open 2023 will feature an intriguing clash between two of the most promising young players on the ATP Tour: Tommy Paul and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

World No. 14 is having a breakthrough season this year. The 26-year-old American has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open; quarterfinals at Delray Beach, Lyon, Newport, and Los Cabos; finals in Acapulco and Eastbourne; and his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinals at Toronto.

He also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 13 in August, becoming the third-highest-ranked American behind Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

World No. 21 Fokina is also enjoying a stellar season this year. The 24-year-old has reached the semifinals at Toronto; and quarterfinals in Barcelona, Estoril, Indian Wells, Doha, and Adelaide 2.

The Spaniard also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 21 in August, becoming the second-highest-ranked Spaniard behind Carlos Alcaraz.

The match between Tommy Paul and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be their third meeting on the ATP Tour, with the American leading the head-to-head record by 2-0.