Tommy Paul's influencer girlfriend Paige gets honorary acceptance into top fraternity during University of Michigan visit

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, recently shared a sneak peek of visiting the University of Michigan, where she got an honorary acceptance into a top fraternity. Paige shared her visit through Instagram stories just a few days after Tommy Paul's early exit at the Miami Open 2025.

Ad

Paul was last seen on the court on March 24, where he lost against Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the men's singles at the Miami Open by 6-2, 7-6. The American tennis star reportedly started dating Paige Lorenze in 2022

Now, while the tennis player is gearing up for his next tournament, Lorenze was recently seen visiting the University of Michigan, where she got honorary acceptance into a top fraternity. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram story, which showcased her spending quality time with her friends. In the first video, she and her friends were seen celebrating the wall of Alpha PHI. The caption read:

Ad

Trending

"LFG"

Paige Lorenze's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@paigelorenze

In the next story, Lorenze reposted one of her friend's stories where they posed on the same wall, and her friend wrote in the caption:

Ad

"@paigelorenze is a phi now."

Paige Lorenze's Instagram story- Source: Instagram@paigelorenze

She shared several more glimpses from the day on her social media.

Ad

Paige Lorenze's Instagram story- Source: Instagram@paigelorenze

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, opens up about the roles of tennis players' partners

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, recently spoke about the role of the counterparts of tennis players in the latter's careers. Lauding the partners, she said that she is proud of them for having their independent careers and offering the players constant support during their matches.

Ad

Lorenze, who is a lifestyle influencer, opened up about her wish for all the tennis players' partners to achieve their goals and develop their own personalities. She said via Forbes,

"I am so happy about the evolution because we are much more than just women on the sidelines... The WAGs I’m close with are ambitious, hardworking and deeply supportive, not only of their partners, but also of each other."

Ad

Speaking about the sacrifice in a relationship of tennis couples, Tommy Paul's girlfriend added:

"While tennis can appear glamorous, the reality is that it requires immense personal and professional sacrifice, much of which goes unseen... I hope to see a continued evolution of the WAG in 2025, as 2024 was a pivotal year for us all."

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul is seeking his maiden ATP singles title in the 2025 season. He reached the quarterfinal round at the Australian Open and lost in the Dallas Open semifinals. His struggles continued at Indian Wells, where he was knocked out by Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16, followed by a recent round of 32 exit at the Miami Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback