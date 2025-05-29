Tommy Paul teases girlfriend Paige with cheeky message as she lives it up at home amid his French Open campaign

Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze is out in the woods of Connecticut, riding horses, while Paul is battling it out on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Lorenze is supporting her boyfriend from back home, but Paul playfully recently took a playful jab at her.

Tommy Paul is one of the highest-ranked Americans at the French Open. He progressed to the third round in Paris after defeating Marton Fucsovics and Elmer Moller in the previous rounds. Neither victory was easy; against Fucsovics, he found himself two sets down before staging a brilliant comeback to secure his spot in the third round. Similarly, against Moller, he lost the first set (5)6-7 before winning the next three sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

Lorenze is usually in the stands to support Paul during his matches, especially in Grand Slam tournaments and so, she was expected to be there. She recently shared photos on her Instagram account, capturing several moments of her riding a horse, enjoying food, and watching her boyfriend’s match on TV.

“busy with the good stuff 🤎🏡,” Paige captioned the post.

The 28-year-old could not resist teasing his girlfriend, leaving a cheeky comment on her post that referenced her caption and her absence from Paris.

“I remember when I used to be the good stuff 😢,” Paul wrote.

Paige Lorenze's Instagram feed - Source: Instagram/@paigelorenze

Paul is set to play 24th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round on Friday, May 30.

Tommy Paul to face Karen Khachanov in the third round of the French Open 2025

Tommy Paul (L) and Karen Khachanov (R) at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

World No. 12 Tommy Paul has yet to progress beyond the third round at Roland Garros. Last year, he reached the Round of 32 but fell to Francisco Cerundolo in four sets. Clay is not the American's strongest surface and he does not have any titles on it. Though his win rate on clay is just 52 per cent, his overall game has improved since last year. This has helped him reach the semifinals in both Houston and Rome.

The two-time quarterfinalist Karen Khachanov is also coming off a five-set marathon in the second round against Sebastian Ofner. Most importantly, he redeemed himself against the Austrian player, who had defeated him in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open. Prior to facing Ofner, he overcame Aleksandar Vukic in the first round, triumphing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Both players recently met at the Madrid Open, where Paul defeated the Russian in three sets. Their head-to-head record stands at 2-0, favouring the American. It promises to be an exciting matchup, as one player has vast experience on the Parisian courts, while the other is in far better form with an improved game on the surface.

