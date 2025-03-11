Tommy Paul crowns girlfriend Paige Lorenze ‘queen’ as he reacts to her stunning white dress in Indian Wells photodump

Tommy Paul reacted to his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's Indian Wells photodump, where she donned a stunning white dress. The American tennis star is competing at the BNP Paribas Open and has advanced to the fourth round.

Several tennis stars playing at Indian Wells have been joined by their partners at the event. One of them is Paul, who is regularly seen with his girlfriend on the tour. Lorenze is an entrepreneur and creates vlogs about life on the tennis tour.

After Paul advanced to the fourth round by defeating Cameron Norrie in straight sets, Lorenze posted a photodump from the day. She was dressed in a stunning white dress accessorized with white-framed sunglasses and a black bag. In the carousel of images she posted on Instagram, she also added an image of the American playing. She captioned the post:

"Tennis paradise 🤍"

The World No. 11 reacted to it with a 'queen' emoji.

Tommy Paul's comment on Paige Lorenze's post (Image: Instagram @paigelorenze)

Paul and Lorenze made their relationship official in 2022 and have since publicly shared admiration for each other. Lorenze was a competitive skier and currently runs the lifestyle and clothing brand Dairy Boy. She recently spoke about the evolution of WAGs (wives and girlfriends) in the tennis world.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze speaks for WAGs on the tennis tour

Tommy Paul with girlfriend Paige Lorenze at the cinch Championships - Source: Getty

Paige Lorenze's Dairy Boy has grown leaps and bounds, and in its latest achievement, the brand collaborated with BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as the Official Merchandising and Player Gifting Partner. While speaking to Forbes about the evolution of WAGs on tour, Lorenze said:

"I am so happy about the evolution because we are much more than just women on the sidelines... The WAGs I’m close with are ambitious, hardworking and deeply supportive, not only of their partners, but also of each other.”

Lorenze also explained how demanding it is sometimes to be a tennis WAG.

"While tennis can appear glamorous, the reality is that it requires immense personal and professional sacrifice, much of which goes unseen... I hope to see a continued evolution of the WAG in 2025, as 2024 was a pivotal year for us all."

Some other WAGs present at Indian Wells are Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri, and Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield.

Up next for Tommy Paul at Indian Wells is an exciting fourth-round clash against fifth seed Daniil Medvedev. The winner of their match will face the winner of Marcos Giron and Arthur Fils in the quarterfinal.

