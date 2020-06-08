Toni explains why Federer kept losing to Nadal: 'He was wrong about his style of play'

Toni spoke about how Roger Federer made some tactical mistakes in his earlier matches against Rafael Nadal

Toni Nadal also said he disagreed with Federer's stance on the return of tennis.

Roger Federer

In a freewheeling interview with Blick, Rafael Nadal's uncle and long-time coach Toni Nadal spoke about Roger Federer's reluctance to play tennis without spectators. He also shed light on what Federer did wrong in his earlier matches against Nadal, and how the change in 2017 helped him turn around the dynamic.

Toni Nadal, while respecting Roger Federer's viewpoint about the 'atmosphere' that fans help create, opined that it may not be an unwise idea to go ahead with a handful of spectators in September.

"In the end, it's not about wanting something, but doing what is possible. Sure, it's not fun to play without fans, I understand Roger. But it's also about money, about revitalizing the economy, and that's why I think it would be a good thing to do it in September. And who knows, maybe in three months they may not be able to let everyone in, but maybe let in 3000 or 4000 people."

To further elucidate his perspective on the matter, Toni Nadal said that most players - including his nephew Rafael Nadal - are raring to return to the courts after an unprecedentedly long mid-season break owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Most players are burning to (playing) tennis again. Rafael has not played since Acapulco in February. The break has been extremely long."

Toni Nadal then spoke about his nephew's observation that the older players on tour like himself, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic may find it tough to find their footing after a prolonged break.

The Director of the Rafa Nadal Academy said in this regard that that particularly holds true for Roger Federer, who will be 39 when tennis is expected to resume later this year.

"I think so too. Roger, Rafael and Novak Djokovic are running out of time. Federer is 39 - every year it becomes more difficult for him to win a Grand Slam. You all have to be very strong in your head now and not lose your will. That is not easy."

Speaking about the rigours he made Rafael Nadal go through, Toni Nadal said that "talent is built with patience, but character is built by storm". He recalled an instance when Rafael Nadal reacted 'sourly' after being apprised of the things Roger Federer does better on a tennis court.

"Tennis-related: doing things like Roger Federer is very difficult. You have to accept this painful reality relentlessly. Before one of Rafael's first matches against Federer, I told my nephew what Roger can do better. Rafa reacted a little sourly."

Roger Federer has found an effective way to play Rafael Nadal since 2017: Toni

Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal

Shedding light on why his nephew has had success against Roger Federer, Toni Nadal said that for years the Swiss player employed a wrong style of play to counter the left-hander.

"He used to let Rafael play and that should have been avoided. Back then I always said that Federer was wrong about his style of play and that he had to be much more aggressive on return and play at a much faster pace."

Toni Nadal, though, said in this regard that Roger Federer's new game-plan against Rafael Nadal since 2017, one that involves a fast return and a flatter backhand, has paid the Swiss player rich dividends.

"Since 2017, Federer has found a very effective system against Rafael. He used to block the serve many times, now he strikes back with speed. He also hits the backhand much faster, plays with a lot of anticipation. It works."

Toni admitted that he has always been a fan of Roger Federer's elegant playing style. Rafael Nadal's uncle acknowledged in this regard that the Swiss player has adapted his game to suit his age, and that he 'runs less' now.

"Roger has great aesthetics and an effortless style of play. He is lucky that he can and does everything very well from scratch. In the past, I preferred to watch him even more than today. Like Rafael, who has improved a lot on serve, Roger switched his game to do more and run less."