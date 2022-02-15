"Toni Nadal built a lot of confidence for the team and normality to winning tournaments like this" - Felix Auger-Aliassime after Rotterdam win

In a recent interview with the ATP tour, Felix Auger-Aliassime showered praise on his coaches, Frederic Fontang and Toni Nadal, following his victory at the Rotterdam Open. Calling both of them "really important," the Canadian said that Fontang helped build a "great team" around him while Nadal gave him "a lot of confidence."

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final. The Canadian had lost all of his previous eight finals on the ATP tour.

US Open Tennis @usopen



The young beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his first ATP title in his ninth try. FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME HAS DONE IT!The youngbeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his first ATP title in his ninth try. FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME HAS DONE IT!The young 🇨🇦 beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his first ATP title in his ninth try. https://t.co/O9KivE5yO9

Hailing his "really special relationship" with Fontang, Auger-Aliassime credited the coach for taking him to the level he is at today.

The Canadian also revealed that Nadal's experience has helped him win tournaments and reach "late stages at Grand Slams."

Toni Nadal at the ATP World Tour Finals

"Both [coaches] are really important for me. Frederic has been the rock for the team. He is the leader and was able to build a great team around me and he is a real professional. I think he deserves more credit than he gets. He took me when I was 17 years old and has taken me to where I am today and we are not done. It is a really special relationship we have," said Auger-Aliassime.

"I think we took Toni to have that experience from the top of the sport and he built a lot of confidence [for] the team and normality to winning tournaments like this and reaching late stages at Grand Slams," added the Canadian.

While Fontang has been coaching the World No. 9 since 2017, Nadal joined the Canadian's team in 2021. Before that, the Spaniard coached his nephew Rafael Nadal to 16 Grand Slam titles.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Do you agree with him? 🤔



#RafaelNadal #NovakDjokovic #ToniNadal Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal believes Novak Djokovic is World No.1 because Rafa did not play last seasonDo you agree with him? 🤔 Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal believes Novak Djokovic is World No.1 because Rafa did not play last season 😮Do you agree with him? 🤔#RafaelNadal #NovakDjokovic #ToniNadal https://t.co/vy0AMdMDZf

"It is a pleasure to collaborate with your fantastic team and with you" - Toni Nadal on Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open

Following Auger-Aliassime's triumph in Rotterdam, Toni Nadal congratulated the Canadian on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the World No. 9, Nadal wrote that it was a "pleasure" to work with the young Canadian and his team.

Lauding the Canadian's "spirit and willingness," Nadal said he believes the title in Rotterdam is the "first of many to come."

"Congratulations, Felix Auger-Aliassime for your first ATP Title in Rottterdam today! Great tournament, great match and great win! It is a pleasure to collaborate with your fantastic team and with you! Such spirit, such willingness to improve and such amazing tennis makes me believe this is the first of many to come!" Nadal captioned the post.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will next feature at the 2022 Marseille Open, where he will face either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Gilles Simon in his opening match.

Also read: "One of the things I've loved to watch is how impressive he is against the best players" - Paul Annacone on Felix Auger-Aliassime

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala