Felix Auger-Aliassime recently disclosed that Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni, is not traveling with his team for tournaments anymore.

Toni Nadal joined Auger-Aliassime camp in April 2021, when the latter was just 20 years old. The Spaniard's addition to the team was fruitful as the Canadian finished at a year-end ATP ranking of No. 6 the following year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, however, fell into a slump not long afterwards as he struggled to go deeper at the big tournaments in 2023. Consequently, the 23-year-old dropped outside the men's top 30 in March this year. He has been in better form lately, though, reaching the quarterfinals at the 2024 BMW Open before his run at the Madrid Open this fortnight.

The World No. 35 defeated reigning Barcelona Open champion Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event before receiving safe passage into the last four after Jannik Sinner withdrew ahead of their quarterfinal encounter due to hip injury. He has attributed his recent resurgence to his father Sam's presence, but has also revealed that Toni Nadal is not 'actively' traveling with him anymore.

"Until further notice, Toni, we’re still in touch but he’s not like actively part of the team like travelling and with me," Felix Auger-Aliassime told Express. "But he was always a good voice, good [to] add let’s say somebody from the outside that has experience. But he’s not actively with us this week."

A small section of the tennis community on X (formerly Twitter) rejoiced at the above news, as many felt that the famous coach wasn't fully committed towards the Canadian youngster's coach.

"Well this is welcomed news. Toni did FAA dirty and I wouldn't even keep in touch with him," one fan wrote.

One fan, meanwhile, suggested that Auger-Aliassime should block Toni Nadal's number.

"He shouldn’t even keep in touch. Block his number," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"When your friend finally leaves that toxic relationship your whole circle was telling them to for years," a fan joked.

"He should’ve fired Toni after that Nadal match where he didn’t show up," another wrote.

"Is this the reason why he’s winning lately?" a fan wrote.

"That explains him winning matches again, hallelujah," another wrote.

"Not even three years have passed since it dawned on him what should have been done a long time ago," a fan wrote.

"Uncle Toni was an abolute s**t show for Felix. You could see it in Felix's body language on Netflix," another fan wrote.

"It was black and white" - What Felix Auger-Aliassime said about his partnership with Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni before their French Open 2022 clash

Rafael Nadal reacts after reaching the quarterfinals of French Open 2022

When Toni Nadal joined Felix Auger-Aliassime's team in 2021, both individuals had reportedly come to an understanding that the Spanish coach wouldn't attend a prospective match between the Canadian and his nephew. As fate would have it, the youngster would run into Rafael Nadal a year later at Roland Garros.

Speaking to the media ahead of his fourth-round match against the King of Clay, Felix Auger-Aliassime reiterated that Toni would be a 'neutral presence'. He also added that there weren't any new insights on the Spanish bull's game that his uncle could offer.

"We had the discussion, you know, it was black and white from the first time we started working together we knew it was a possibility that eventually I would play Rafa when I'm working with Toni," Felix Auger-Aliassime said in May 2022 (via Express). "And actually now he's present here in this Grand Slam. But I think Toni will watch from a neutral place and enjoy the match. I don't think Toni will, you know, tell me anything new about how Rafa plays."

The then-World No. 9 would take Rafael Nadal to five sets on the terre battue. The Spaniard, however, stayed strong to win the Round-of-16 match 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 6-3 and would win his 22nd and most recent Major title a week later at the 2022 French Open.

