"Tonight was about Roger Federer, but the image of Nadal with tears in his eyes for his friend will be something I will never forget" - Tennis players react to 'Fedal' shedding tears after Laver Cup farewell

Roger Federer bid goodbye to tennis on Friday in a highly emotional ending to his doubles match with partner Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup. Tears flowed, naturally, for Federer, but the vision of Nadal, the Swiss Maestro's long-time rival-turned-friend, crying alongside him tugged at the heartstrings of tennis fans and their fellow players.

World No. 26 Alison Riske-Amritraj was among those who were touched by the shared 'Fedal' moment.

"Tonight was about Roger Federer, but the image of Rafa (Nadal) with tears in his eyes for his friend will be something I [will] never forget," said Riske-Amritraj.

Former British player Laura Robson was also moved by the image of Nadal crying, commenting:

"Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal crying together, I’m honestly not okay," said Robson.

Robson later reposted a GIF of Federer and Nadal crying during the Swiss' retirement ceremony in the Laver Cup.

She said, "Crying all over again."

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, said that she could not deal with a tearful Federer and Nadal.

"Can’t deal with this," tweeted Pegula as she ended her tweet with a crying emoji.

"This moment would not have been possible if Roger Federer didn’t give me the opportunity to dream" - Stefanos Tsitsipas, other players react to the Swiss' retirement

Roger Federer waves to the Laver Cup crowd as he bids goodbye to tennis.

Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career in a doubles partnership with Rafael Nadal. Unfortunately, the duo suffered a loss against Team World, falling to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

A video tribute was played in the stadium and Federer proceeded to repeatedly hug his Team Europe teammates that included the rest of the Big Four in Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. The Swiss Maestro's fellow players were among those who honored the 20-time Grand Slam champion on social media – both by those who were on the court with him and those who were watching the match from their own television screens.

Teammate Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was the first to hug Federer from their bench post-match, quickly took to Twitter to express his gratitude and love for his idol.

"This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him! Love you with all my heart," said Tsitsipas.

Taylor Fritz, competing on the other side of the net for Team World, also expressed how Federer's farewell drove him to tears.

"Wasn’t sure if I was gonna cry tonight or not... I definitely cried... a lot," tweeted Fritz.

Fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who partnered with Federer in securing a 2008 Beijing Olympics doubles gold win, also expressed his sadness over the tennis icon's exit. The three-time Major winner posted two crying emojis with the hashtag Federer on his Twitter account.

Prior to that, Wawrinka posted a photo of a television set with Federer and Nadal's doubles match playing.

"Who's watching?" posted Wawrinka, with popcorn and crying emojis.

On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was among those who were glued to their television screens.

Swiatek, a self-confessed huge Nadal fan, put off a much needed sleep – she had practice in the morning – to tune in to the last match of Federer's career and the final 'Fedal' partnership on the court.

"I have a practice in the morning but sleep needs to wait tonight. One last time, Roger Federer," said Swiatek.

