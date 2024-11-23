"Too good" - Victoria Azarenka, Andre Agassi's ex-coach & tennis world react in surprise to Novak Djokovic's Andy Murray coach appointment

Andy Murray is set to coach his long-time rival Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open. The update has garnered a positive response from the tennis fraternity including Victoria Azarenka and Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert.

After battling a series of severe injuries, including a torn ACL, ankle issues, and hip struggles, Murray decided to call time on his career this year. The Brit played his final match at the Paris Olympics, representing Team GB in men's doubles.

Nearly three months after retiring, Murray is preparing for a new chapter, as a coach. He will guide his long-time rival, 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic. Their collaboration will begin in the off-season and continue into the lead-up to the Australian Open, scheduled for January 12-26.

On Saturday, November 23, Djokovic shared this update through a clip on his social media handles. He said:

"We played each other since we were boys. 25 years of being rivals. Of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game changers, risk takers, and history makers. I thought our story may be over, turns out it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome aboard coach Andy Murray."

Watch the video shared by Djokovic on Instagram.

The update garnered a positive response from the tennis fraternity, including former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova, American coach Brad Gilbert, former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, Mardy Fish, and others.

The reactions of several prominent names on Instagram are as follows:

"This is too good," Hantuchova wrote.

"🙌😍," Italian player, Fabio Fognini reacted.

"No way! Top," Alejandro Davidovich Fokina wrote.

Here are the reactions from the tennis fraternity on X.

"good 👍 move 👊😎💪," Gilbert wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Pretty cool," Azarenka wrote.

British tennis player Mardy Fish humorously commented that he was offered the same opportunity which he eventually turned down.

"I turned it down. 🙄," he commented.

Novak Djokovic held commanding head-to-head lead over Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic at Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray faced each other 36 times on tour, with the former largely having the upper hand. While the World No. 7 won 25 matches, Murray claimed victory in 11.

Some of their most memorable encounters include the 2012 US Open final and the 2013 Wimbledon final, both of which were won by the Brit. Other high-stakes matches include four Australian Open finals (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016), all of which Djokovic won.

Although Djokovic maintained an impressive 37-9 win-loss record this season, he was unable to win a tour-level title. Moreover, this will be the first time since 2017 that the Serb has ended a season like this.

Partnering with Murray, Djokovic will aim for his 25th major title at next year's Australian Open, which is scheduled to take place from January 12-26.

