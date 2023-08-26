Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were among a few tennis players who recently revealed their icks in the sport.

All the top players in the world are currently in New York as the US Open is just a few days away from its commencement. The tournament's official Twitter page shared a video where several players could be seen naming their 'icks' in tennis, things in the sport they did not particularly like.

Novak Djokovic mentioned grunting, stating that he got annoyed by it due to the amount of noise involved.

"Grunting. Too much noise. I get annoyed by that," the Serb said.

Ons Jabeur claimed that players saying "come on" too much annoyed her.

"I don't know, saying 'come on' too much annoys me a lot. But don't tell them, they'll do it," Jabeur said.

Daniil Medvedev said that he gets bored when players take too long to serve as he is someone who gets ready for the points quickly.

"I generally am someone who gets ready fast for the points. So, in general, sometimes, I just get bored when people get ready for the serve too long because I stay there on the return. I'm like, 'Ok let's wait, let's wait, let's wait.' But it's normal. We have timings and someone takes more time, someone takes less," Medvedev said.

Frances Tiafoe revealed that he did not like waiting when ready to serve.

"Probably people making me wait when I want to serve," the American said.

Wimbledon women's singles champion Marketa Vondrousova said that she isn't fond of people taking too much time in between points. Men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz mentioned serve and volley as his ick.

Jessica Pegula stated that she hates being told when to serve while Aryna Sabalenka does not like drop shots.

Iga Swiatek mentioned players starting points just after the end of a long rally.

"After a really long rally, they rush to start the next point, after, like, two seconds, and I have no time to go grab my towel or anything," the Pole said.

Novak Djokovic will face Alexandre Muller in the first round of the US Open

Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic will start his campaign at the US Open against Alexandre Muller. It will be the very first meeting between the two, and the winner of the match will take on either Ethan Quinn or Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round.

Elsewhere at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz will start his tournament against Dominik Koepfer while Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Attila Balazs.

In the women's singles tournament, Iga Swiatek will take on Rebecca Peterson in the first round while Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Maryna Zanevska. Ons Jabeur will face Camila Osorio while Jessica Pegula will face Camila Giorgi.

