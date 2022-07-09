"Took you five years to say something nice about me" - Novak Djokovic to Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Enter captionNovak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios exchanged a few words after crossing paths during practice

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios crossed paths during training at Wimbledon on Saturday and the pair exchanged a few words.

The Serb was practicing while the Australian was passing by, prompting Djokovic to say:

"It took you five years to say something nice about me."

Kyrgios responded to this in the best way possible by saying he defended him when it mattered.

"I defended you when it mattered," Kyrgios said.

The 27-year-old was referring to the time Djokovic was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Djokovic responded by saying that he appreciated it.

"It's true, that's true. I appreciate that," the Serb said.

Kyrgios, who will face Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, said during a press conference that the latter and himself often exchange texts on Instagram. He also revealed a message where the Serb said he hoped to meet him in Sunday's final.

"We actually DM each other on Instagram and stuff, it's kind of weird. He actually told me earlier in the week: 'Hope to see you Sunday'," Kyrgios said.

Djokovic said in a recent press-conference that he was glad to see Kyrgios in the final.

"It seems that he is mentally better than he was a few years ago. Over time you mature and understand what you need to be at your best mental or physical level," Djokovic added. "Somehow, I'm not surprised he's here. As a tennis fan, I'm glad he made it to the final, he's very talented. Due to the quality of tennis, it is where it deserves to be”.

Nick Kyrgios has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic

Kyrgios has a perfect 2-0 head-to-head record against Djokovic, having beaten him twice in 2017. The Australian defeated him in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco before triumphing over him in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

The Serb has a good chance of getting his first win over Kyrgios but it will not be easy for him. If the 35-year-old wins the title, he will join Roger Federer and Pete Sampras as the only men to have won Wimbledon on seven or more occasions.

If Kyrgios wins on Sunday, he will become the first Australian man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

