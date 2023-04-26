Emma Raducanu's glib responses to the inane questions asked of her during a press conference ahead of her opening match at the 2023 Madrid Open have been celebrated by tennis fans.

Raducanu started her clay season with a first-round defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Brit has since made her way to Spain to contest the WTA 1000 Madrid Open title.

During the pre-tournament press conference, Emma Raducanu was repeatedly asked about the possibility of facing off against compatriot Jodie Anna Burrage, who was competing in the qualifiers for the Madrid Open. Despite the media's persistent questions on the matter, Raducanu remained tight-lipped, answering in as few words as possible.

During the press conference, 16 questions were posed to the 20-year-old, who replied in a combined total of 58 words before a WTA official shut down the questions.

A fan shared an excerpt of the press conference transcript on Twitter.

"Emma Raducanu with god tier trolling of the monstrous British press pack," the fan tweeted.

Emma Raducanu with god tier trolling of the monstrous British press pack

Tennis fans rejoiced at the Brit's hilarious stonewalling of the media. One fan pointed out the historical tendency of the British sports media to tear down its own athletes like Lewis Hamilton, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and now Raducanu.

"That’s British sports media for you. Relentless in destroying its own— Hamilton, Kane, Sterling, now Raducanu. It’s always been that way," the fan posted.

That's British sports media for you. Relentless in destroying its own— Hamilton, Kane, Sterling, now Raducanu. It's always been that way

Another fan likened Raducanu to Venus Williams, who is famous for her ability to take down asinine questions posed by the media.

"Took a page right out of the Venus Williams handbook," the fan tweeted.

"It's literally perfect. She should do every interview with them like this now because judging by their reactions so far they hate it. She got the rattled," another fan chimed in.

It's literally perfect. She should do every interview with them like this now because judging by their reactions so far they hate it. She got the rattled

Here are some more reactions to Emma Raducanu stonewalling the British media:

Love this, she should do this every press conference. Its been a long time coming considering the media headlines of the past 18 months.

British Press: "Ice Queen Emma Raducanu with frosty words about Jodie Burrage"

Autistic Tennis Fan @AutisticTennis Couldn’t be happier that Emma Raducanu gave the British press the treatment they deserve



They’ve dragged her for clickbait for 18mths



Couldn't be happier that Emma Raducanu gave the British press the treatment they deserve

They've dragged her for clickbait for 18mths

Girl is done with their nonsense

If the press want elaborate answer they should learn the difference between open and closed questions

DarkWeb Trader @Darkweb_Trader



Emma: nope



Press: you owe us detailed answers

Emma: nope

LOL - love it

Emma Raducanu will take on Viktoriya Tomova in Madrid Open 1R

Raducanu at the 2022 Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu will be up against Viktoriya Tomova in the first round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday, April 26. Tomova, the top seed in the qualifying draw, came up short against Clara Burel in the final stage. However, she received a lucky loser entry into the main draw.

Should Raducanu progress to the second round in Madrid, she will be facing off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Swiatek leads 2-0 in her head-to-head against the Brit, with her most recent victory coming at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

