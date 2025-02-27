Top 7 memes inspired by WTA unveiling brand new logo ft. Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek

The unveiling of the brand new WTA logo prompted tennis fans to share some hilarious memes. The new logo is set to make its tournament debut during the 2025 Indian Wells Open.

The WTA recently rebranded, giving their logo a fresh new look. The once purple logo now features a vibrant splash of "Powered-Up Green." The fonts and graphics were revamped which has resulted in a sleek and minimalist design. The organisations' name is now displayed in white, italicized against the striking green backdrop.

The women' tennis governing body's website, the new logo embodies the spirit of the WTA, with the phrase "Born from rebellion, rebels with a cause," a nod to the the organisation's history of fighting for equal pay, a milestone they achieved at the 1973 US Open.

Despite the powerful message behind the rebranding campaign, the new WTA logo has not resonated with all the tennis fans. Many took to social media to share their humorous takes on the logo through a series of memes.

Here are some of the creative and entertaining memes shared by tennis fans in response to the new logo:

“The downgrade is real..." a fan posted.

“Someone saw an IGA grocery store, thought of Iga Swiatek, and then decided to use the IGA font for a new WT logo," a fan wrote.

“No words..." a fan posted.

“We watch and we don’t judge yes we judge," a fan wrote.

“This f*cking S*CKS... BRING BACK THE LITTLE LOGO LADY WITH HER RACKET," a fan posted.

“This bold new brand showcase the WTA as the global sports and entertainment brand where women’s tennis shines” - CEO Portia Archer on the new logo

The old logo [Image Source: Getty Images]

While speaking about the new logo, WTA's CEO, Portia Archer, stated that the organization boasts the largest global reach in women's sports, making it the ideal moment for a revamp.

“It has the largest global reach in women’s sport. The competitive landscape of sports and entertainment coupled with the ever-increasing momentum in women’s sport, create the perfect time to stand tall and take our leadership position alongside our incredible athletes and tournaments,” Archer said.

Archer also highlighted that the new logo represents women's tennis as a prominent "global sports and entertainment brand."

“This bold new brand provides a distinct and powerful voice to tell our stories and showcase the WTA as the global sports and entertainment brand where women’s tennis shines . We invite our fans around the world to join us as we rally the world and break even more boundaries in the years to come,” she added.

The new logo will make its tournament debut during the 2025 Indian Wells Open which is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 16 on the outdoor hardcourts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Last year, Iga Swiatek had defeated Maria Sakkari in the final to win the title.

