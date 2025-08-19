"Tossed aside like an unwanted toy" - Fans criticize Jannik Sinner, US Open after WTA No. 1 Katerina Siniakova loses mixed doubles spot

The 2025 US Open mixed doubles event started off full of controversy on Tuesday, following Jannik Sinner's withdrawal from the tournament. Due to his withdrawal, his partner, WTA doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova, also had to stay out of the tournament, leading to wide criticism from fans.

Sinner was in action on Monday afternoon at the Cincinnati Open, taking part in the final against Carlos Alcaraz. Midway through the match, he had to retire due to a health issue, with the Italian displaying signs of injury in his elbow during the first set.

At the time, he did not confirm whether he was withdrawing from the US Open mixed doubles. However, minutes before the tournament started in New York, it was confirmed. Morevoer, the spot went to Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, sending Siniakova out of the event.

Surprisingly, Siniakova was not part of the original line-up. Sinner was scheduled to play with Emma Navarro at Flushing Meadows, with the American star pulling out earlier this week. Only then, Sinner paired up with the Czech 10-time doubles Grand Slam champion.

With how the situation developed on Tuesday, fans on social media were left furious, demanding justice for Siniakova and calling out the US Open for leaving a 'renowned' doubles player on the sidelines in such manner.

"Justice for Katerina Siniakova," one fan wrote.

Kami 🏳️‍🌈 @SinceramenteTuo @usopen Was it really that difficult to find a player to team up with Siniakova? I'm sure there were people willing to join forces with such a renowned doubles player

"Was it really that difficult to find a player to team up with Siniakova? I'm sure there were people willing to join forces with such a renowned doubles player," another questioned.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"I feel bad for [Jannik Sinner's] partner. He’s always full of himself."

"Not giving Siniakova a chance to repair is despicable."

"You actually can’t be serious what the hell?"

"Poor Siniakova being tossed aside like an unwanted toy."

Siniakova has never won the mixed doubles event at the US Open, but won the women's doubles title in 2022.

Jannik Sinner still doubtful for US Open 2025 singles

Meanwhile, in men's singles, Jannik Sinner is the defending champion at the 2025 US Open. Last year, he took down Taylor Fritz in the final to win his maiden title at the tournament.

This year, he will come in full of confidence despite the injury, having won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles. However, speaking after the Cincinnati Open injury setback, the World No. 1 did cast some doubt over his availability in New York.

"If I'm ready, physically and mentally, I will be ready to push. So as I said, now a couple of days of recovery, and then you know, get back to work, and hopefully we'll be ready," he said.

Sinner is the No. 1 seed at Flushing Meadows, followed by Carlos Alcaraz at No. 2, Alexander Zverev at No. 3 and Taylor Fritz at No. 4.

