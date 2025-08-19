Why is Jannik Sinner not playing in US Open 2025 mixed doubles? All you need to know about the World No. 1's last-minute withdrawal

When 2025's mixed doubles event at the US Open starts on Tuesday, one name will be surprisingly absent from the list -- ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian was scheduled to play beside Katerina Siniakova, the doubles World No. 1 on the WTA side.

Unfortunately, Sinner had to make a last-minute withdrawal from the tournament, right after his finish at the Cincinnati Open. Playing against Carlos Alcaraz in the final, he was trailing 0-5 in the first set, and made a shocking retirement. Afterwards, it came to light that it was a health concern for the 24-year-old, with the retirement decision coming to protect his campaign at the US Open.

Regardless, at the time, Sinner was not sure whether he would play or not at the mixed doubles event, even putting his participation in singles at the tournament under a cloud of doubt.

"The US Open is going to be a tough tournament, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to it. If I'm ready, physically and mentally, I will be ready to push. So as I said, now a couple of days of recovery, and then you know, get back to work, and hopefully we'll be ready. So for sure, the main goal here in the US," Sinner said in a press release.

For now, even after Sinner's withdrawal, a replacement team has not been named in the mixed doubles draw. Interestingly, Alcaraz has arrived for the tournament already in New York, where he is pairing up with Emma Raducanu. The women's champ in Cincinnati, Iga Swiatek, has also landed for the event, with Casper Ruud her partner.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Sinner/Siniakova as a duo officially out of the mixed doubles, per the draw and OOP on the US Open website. No replacement named yet.

Sinner is the defending champion at the US Open this year, having beaten Taylor Fritz in the final last year to win his maiden title in New York and second Grand Slam overall.

Jannik Sinner was previously scheduled to play mixed doubles with Emma Navarro at US Open

Before the partnership with Katerina Siniakova, Jannik Sinner was scheduled to pair up with Emma Navarro for mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. Unfortunately, Navarro had to withdraw from the event earlier this week, leaving Sinner with a new partner.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Siniakova will play at the event with a new partner, or whether a different team will be given a wildcard entry in their place. Other prominent teams at the tournament include Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend, Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka.

