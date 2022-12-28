"Tough to believe sometimes" - Casper Ruud on playing alongside Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic

Although Casper Ruud has been a professional tennis player for over seven years, he still sometimes experiences the too-good-to-be-true phenomenon upon realizing that he plays among the likes of the Big 3.

The Norwegian recently arrived in Brisbane to participate in a mixed-team tournament, the United Cup, which begins tomorrow (December 29). During a pre-tournament press conference, the World No. 3 was asked about him coming incredibly close to achieving the top ranking at the 2022 US Open.

Had Casper Ruud beaten Carlos Alcaraz in the finals, he would have become the World No. 1 player. However, it was the 19-year-old Spaniard who won his first Grand Slam title, winning in four sets.

Responding to the question of whether he was motivated or disappointed by the result, Ruud stated that he was motivated. He also suggested that nothing was impossible for a player who came from a small country and grew up watching Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

"I have been able to sleep well, for sure, but of course, I look back and wish I had won the match. It also gives motivation to keep going and know that you were very close at one time. Of course, it would be great to win it," Casper Ruud said.

"Like I said earlier, to believe in myself that it's possible because when you grow up in a small tennis country like Norway and you watch Nadal, Federer, Novak play these great matches all your life, it's tough sometimes to believe you can be there yourself one day," Ruud stated.

The 24-year-old further stated that he was capable of reaching the top spot if he continued to work hard.

"I think last season has shown me that I have the potential. If I continue to do the right things and work hard, I can be in that position again, or it can never happen. You never know in this sport. That's what's great about tennis, you really have to fight and earn your way up," he added.

Casper Ruud's fixtures at United Cup

Casper Ruud during the South American exhibition tour

At the United Cup, Norway has been drawn into Group E, where it will compete against Italy and Brazil. Apart from captain Casper Ruud, the players to feature for Team Norway are Ulrikke Eikeri, Viktor Durasovic, Andreja Petrovic, Malene Helgo, and Lilly Haseth.

Casper Ruud will play his first match against 71st-ranked Thiago Monteiro of Brazil on January 1, 2023. His second match will see him take on World No. 16 Matteo Berrettini of Italy on January 3.

In a press conference, Ruud expressed his excitement about the unique event, where men and women play together.

"It's going to be fun. I think it's one of the few sports events where men and women will play together and against each other at the same time. So we are all excited to see how that will play out," he said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes