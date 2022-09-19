"Tough to consider them legitimate if they win this whole thing" - Andy Roddick questions Team Canada's inclusion at the Davis Cup Finals after losing in qualifying earlier this year

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick questioned Team Canada's inclusion in the Davis Cup finals after they qualified for the quarterfinal stage. Canada was able to qualify after Felix Auger Aliassime stunned the US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 on Friday night in Group B of Davis Cup 2022 and they won their tie against Spain 2-1.

Earlier during the Davis Cup 2022 qualifiers, Canada lost to the Netherlands 4-0 at The Hague in March. However, they were allowed to re-enter the tournament when Russia was banned from the competition due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Roddick questioned how a team can qualify despite losing in the same event. The American wrote a host of tweets on his account to question the qualifying criteria in the Davis Cup.

"Canada was given a wildcard into this round after losing to qualify for this stage ….. tough to consider them legitimate if they win this whole thing," Roddick wrote.

When one Canadian fan questioned Andy Roddick on whether all wildcard players are not legitimate, he pointed out that it isn't customary to get wildcards in events a player or team has already lost their tie in.

"Yes. Not in a tournament they’ve already lost in. People don’t typically get a wildcard into the third round of an event that they’ve already lost in the first round of," Andy Roddick stated in his tweet.

"Could be any team with the same circumstances, I actually love watching Felix play" - Andy Roddick

Felix Auger Aliassime in action at Davis Cup. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Twitter users didn't take too well to Andy Roddick's criticism of the Davis Cup format and the inclusion of Canadians and stated that the American has a bias towards Canadians. However, the American refused the allegations and stated that he loves watching Felix Auger Aliassime play and that he would've pointed out the inconsistency even if any other team was involved in the same situation.

Roddick replied, "Definitely not. Could be any team with the same circumstances. I actually love watching Felix play and he comes off as a really good dude. More knowing how many tough losses we took in DCup before we won it. Just seems off."

Felix has been in decent form and has a 37-22 record in the ongoing season. The Canadian Davis Cup team will play in the quarterfinals of the event in Malaga from 22-27 November.

