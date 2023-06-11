Novak Djokovic's case for being the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) has been pretty much made after his 23rd Grand Slam title, believes former World No. 1 Andy Roddick.

The Serb downed Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the 2023 French Open on Sunday to win his third title at Roland Garros, also overtaking Rafael Nadal in the Slam race.

Now the sole leader among men in the Open Era, Novak Djokovic has earned the right to be called the GOAT, asserted Andy Roddick. Taking to Twitter after the World No. 3's victory, the American remarked that any argument that is still being made against Djokovic can only be based on feelings and not concrete numbers.

Roddick went on to congratulate the 23-time Grand Slam champion on the achievement, reiterating that it was crazy to even think about the number.

"Tough to make any numbers-based argument against Novak Djokovic being the best! If you’re making an argument against, it’s likely based on feelings and not record. Congrats on 23! Crazy to even think that’s possible," Roddick said.

Interestingly, when one fan asked Andy Roddick who the best player in his opinion was, without taking numbers into consideration, he picked Roger Federer, stating that the Swiss was the best he had played against.

Even though the former World No. 1 has a 5-4 lead in the head-to-head against the 36-year-old, he admitted that he didn't face off against him during his prime and, therefore, could not pick Djokovic in all honesty.

"Roger was best that I played ……. I also missed most of Novak's prime so that doesn’t settle much," Roddick said.

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams" - Novak Djokovic

Speaking at the presentation ceremony after his victory over Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic proclaimed that he was "beyond fortunate" to have won 23 Grand Slam titles in his career.

Calling it an "incredible" feeling, the Serb was also overcome with emotion about the fact that his record-breaking victoy came in Paris, at a tournament that has been the most difficult for him to win over the years.

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times Grand Slams. It's an incredible incredible feeling. It's not a coincidence that I've won 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris because this tournament is very much the hardest tournament to win for me all my career. Lots of reasons, on court and off court. And I have to say that I am very proud and happy to be here on this very special court,” Djokovic said.

Thanks to his title run, Novak Djokovic will reclaim the World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz on Monday when the rankings are refreshed.

