"Toxic masculinity at its finest"- Tennis fans fuming over Mark Philippoussis questioning the toughness of current generation ATP players

Former tennis player Mark Philippoussis believes that tennis players today are not as tough and as competitive as they were when he was on the tour.

Mark Philippoussis is a former Australian professional tennis player. His two Davis Cup victories with Australia in 1999 and 2003 — winning the decisive rubber in each final — are his finest achievements.

Furthermore, he advanced to the singles finals of the 1998 US Open and the 2003 Wimbledon, losing both of them. The Australian even attained a career-high singles ranking of No. 8 in the world.

Philippoussis stated in an interview that he and other players during his time just apologized and went on after smashing the ball at an opponent, joking that players nowadays have to write emails and Instagram posts to repent instead.

"These guys are talented and incredible athletes, but, my god, are they soft!" Philippoussis said, adding, "When I had a short ball, I went right at the guy, always. You say sorry and you move on. Now it's like, you've got to send an email to apologize, and texts and Instagram posts. Go at him again, hit him again."

Tennis fans from all around the world, however, were not happy with his remarks and expressed their displeasure on social media. One fan called his comments "cringeworthy" and "moronic," adding that being sensitive shouldn't be seen as a point of weakness in this day and age.

"This is soooo cringeworthy and moronic. There’s nothing wrong with showing basic respect, and showing basic is a must. Sure, in this era things can get blown out of proportion often, but it doesn’t hurt to be sensitive and take care of your appearance," one user wrote.

"This is soooo cringeworthy and moronic. There's nothing wrong with showing basic respect, and showing basic is a must. Sure, in this era things can get blown out of proportion often, but it doesn't hurt to be sensitive and take care of your appearance," one user wrote.

"This is so cringe and clownish. Nothing wrong with actually giving basic respect. Things do get overblown in this era but there is nothing wrong with being sensitive and taking care of your appearance lol. Nonsensical vibes here, hate it," another user wrote.

"This is so cringe and clownish. Nothing wrong with actually giving basic respect. Things do get overblown in this era but there is nothing wrong with being sensitive and taking care of your appearance lol. Nonsensical vibes here, hate it," another user wrote.

"Toxic masculinity at its finest, brought to you by the most important TV network in tennis. This is embarrassing, Tennis Channel. Shame on you and Prakash Amritraj," another account posted.

Here are a few more reactions:

"This is embarassing, you still have time to delete this"

"He was someone who made sense to me and would excite me" - Mark Philippoussis on Stefanos Tsitsipas

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Mark Philippoussis has spoken candidly about his time training with Stefanos Tsistipas thus far, describing the 24-year-old as "an all-rounder" and a player who excites him.

"If I commit myself, it needs to be to the right person and needs to make sense to me. And Stef was someone who made sense to me and would excite me of the thought. He is someone that's an all-rounder," Mark Philippoussis said about Tsitsipas.

