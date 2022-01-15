"Toxic shame on each and everyone involved in this process" - Janko Tipsarevic on handling of Novak Djokovic's visa saga

Former World No. 8 Janko Tipsarevic has jumped to the defense of his good friend Novak Djokovic, who faces the prospect of being deported from Australia over the next few days.

Djokovic's visa was canceled for a second time by the Australian government on Friday. Alex Hawke, the Immigration Minister, decided to exercise his "personal power" to order the Serb's deportation as it was in the "public interest" to do so.

Hawke's decision came just a few days after the World No. 1's visa was reinstated by the court earlier, who found that authorities had committed "procedural errors" in their handling of the Serb's case.

Against that background, Janko Tipsarevic expressed his anger at the treatment meted out to his countryman. Tipsarevic took to Twitter to hit out at the authorities, describing the entire saga as a "toxic shame."

"Toxic Shame on each and everyone involved in this process...." Janko Tipsarevic tweeted alongside a picture of Djokovic.

Djokovic fans seemed to agree with Tipsarevic's views, with one user named "Vintageaddicted" claiming that Tennis Australia had set up the World No. 1 "deliberately".

"I feel this is all a deliberate act to force him out of tennis and the Australian government stepping in to give a and for their own benefit," they tweeted.

Another fan claimed the media and the federal government had played their part in ruining the World No. 1's image in the eyes of the Australian public.

"The media and the Australian government has demonised a wonderful example of a human being who has given back and is always grateful for the opportunities he has been given in life," they wrote on Twitter.

Mardy Fish asks Twitter whether Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play at Australian Open, 62% vote yes

Former World No. 7 Mardy Fish also took to Twitter on Friday, asking his followers whether they felt the Serb should be allowed to participate at the 2022 Australian Open. The American also put up a GIF of a man eating popcorn in reply to his main tweet, inferring that he was going to enjoy their discourse on the controversial matter.

Surprisingly, around 62% of the Twitterverse voted 'yes' on the American's poll. Many fans in Fish's replies expressed their empathy with Djokovic, although a majority of them were probably the Serb's fans.

A few fans, however, accused Fish of deriving pleasure out of the World No. 1's situation (perhaps due to the GIF he posted). A fan named Nat even accused the American of trying to be witty at the Serb's expense.

"Didn't you just make a docu about pressure, mental health and lack of support for tennis players? Yet, here you are enjoying this unlawful treatment of a fellow player. Very disappointing."

If Djokovic does not have his visa reinstated during Sunday's hearing, the Serb will not be allowed to defend his title at Melbourne Park. He could also be barred from entering Australia for three years.

