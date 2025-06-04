Tracy Austin breaks down which weather conditions will favor Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek in French Open SF

Former World No. 1 Tracy Austin has revealed how weather conditions can favor Aryna Sabalenka or Iga Swiatek ahead of their semifinal match at the French Open. The duo are set to face each other on Thursday (June 5, 2025).

While Sabalenka entered Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Rome, Swiatek was eliminated in the third round of the Italian Open. Despite a valiant effort against Danielle Collins, the American stunned her in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

Tracy Austin has given her take on how weather conditions could help either player on Thursday. As per the Australian cold conditions could benefit the defending champion, Iga Swiatek.

"Yeah. And very quickly — just to mention the weather. If it’s hot, I think it favors Sabalenka. If it’s cold, the conditions slow down, and that helps Świątek. And from what I hear, it’s supposed to be cold," Tracy Austin said.

Austin was ranked No. 1 in the world for 30 weeks on tour. She captured two Major titles during her career at the US Open in 1979 and 1981.

Austin was a bit hesitant to make her predictions for the upcoming semi-final in Paris. She shared her thoughts on both players and felt Swiatek has looked much better at the French Open compared to other events this year.

"Yeah, this one is a tough one to call. Usually, I’m pretty quick in saying, I think this one, I think that one. But I’d say it’s about 50/50, because Iga obviously has won it four times. She’s back on the court where she’s had so much success. And I think we all feel a certain kind of confidence when we return to a place where we’ve done really well," Austin said.

"It’s great to see Iga back in form. We’ve seen Iga in so many matches where she’s looked anxious, but now she’s calmer. She’s trying to stay more positive, and I think that’s been really important for her. Winning all those French Opens has helped," she added.

The Australian also credited Aryna Sabalenka for her brilliant start to the season. She said the Belarusian looked in control of her matches this year.

"Now, Sabalenka is playing fantastic tennis. Her maturity is really showing. She’s just been so consistent — week in, week out. She’s calmer as well," Austin concluded.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will face each other for the 13th time on tour in the French Open semifinals

Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will face each other for the 13th time on tour in the upcoming French Open semifinals. Swiatek leads the head-to-head against the Belarusian 8-4.

Interestingly, Sabalenka has lost to Swiatek five times on clay in the past. Her only victory against the Pole came at the Madrid Open final in 2023.

While Sabalenka is yet to drop a set in Paris, Swiatek survived a three-set thriller against Elena Rybakina en route to the last four.

This will be the first meeting between the duo at the French Open.

