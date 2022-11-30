Tracy Austin picks her favorite moments of 2022 ft. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying together at Laver Cup

The epic visuals of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying together during the Laver Cup captured the imagination of the tennis world, prompting Tracy Austin to choose the moment as the one from the 2022 season that she will remember "above all others."

The two-time US Open champion was responding to a post that asked users to pick their favorite tennis moment, story, and match from the 2022 season.

"Moment-Roger-Rafa crying together at @LaverCup. Story-Ash Barty winning AO, receiving trophy from Evonne, retiring at #1! Match-Rafa winning AO final-looking down and out with #21-history on the line, HonMention:Alcaraz-Sinner-best tennis"

Austin chose the Laver Cup moment when Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer wept in tandem after the Swiss maestro had played the last professional match of his career.

Ashleigh Barty, winning the Australian Open and receiving the trophy from 14-time Grand Slam champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley and retiring as the World No. 1 happens to be the tennis story that Austin will remember more than any other this season.

Evonne Goolagong, who won the Australian Open trophy on four occasions between 1974 and 1977, was a surprise guest for the trophy ceremony. Barty stunned the tennis fraternity by announcing her retirement at the age of 25.

This is too much. 🥺 We were ALL Ash Barty after finding out none other than Evonne Goolagong would be presenting the trophy.

Tracy Austin made history by becoming the youngest US Open champion at the age of 16 in 1979. She stayed put at Melbourne Park while deciding to pick the 2022 Australian Open men's final as her favorite match.

Austin recalled Rafael Nadal looking "down and out" even as he battled to win his 21st Grand Slam title. 'Rafa' was too tired to stand after his victory and sat in a chair during the presentation ceremony.

Rafael Nadal played one of the most incredible matches of the 2022 season as he got past Daniil Medvedev after coming back from a two-set deficit to triumph 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The contest, which lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours, witnessed a back-and-forth battle. Nadal looked the more worn out of the two after being hampered by persistent foot pain and a coronavirus infection ahead of the 2022 season.

Even so, the Mallorcan prevailed despite being 10 years older than his opponent, driven by the urge to veer ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race.

While Novak Djokovic was unable to play at the Australian Open after having his visa revoked on account of his vaccination status, Rafael Nadal went on to reign supreme in Melbourne before going on to win his 22nd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

"I give it everything that I have inside, believe me. I even can't celebrate. But it was the day to give everything. I enjoyed the fight. I enjoyed the emotions. At the end, (to) have this trophy with me means everything," Nadal said after the match.

