Tracy Austin thrilled after son Brandon Holt wins his first match in Australian Open 2023 qualifying

Former WTA World No. 1 Tracy Austin was delighted after her son Brandon Holt won his first match at the 2023 Australian Open qualifiers.

Holt, 24, was up against Radu Albot, who reached the third round of last year's tournament. The Moldovan won the opening set 7-5 and was up 3-0 in the second. However, Holt fought back and won six consecutive games to force the match into a decider.

The third set saw both players exchange breaks before the American saved five break points in the fifth game. Holt eventually broke Albot in the final game of the match to book his place in the second round of qualifying. The World No. 216 will be up against Portugal's Gastao Elias, who beat Japan's Kaichi Uchida in his first game of qualifying.

Tracy Austin was thrilled about her son's victory and shared a couple of videos of the match on social media, including Holt's match point.

"Yay! On to the next round @australianopen !! Go @brandon_holt98," the 60-year-old captioned her post.

Austin was one of the finest tennis players of her time and remains the youngest champion in the history of the US Open. However, she played only twice at the Australian Open and her best performance at the Grand Slam came in her first appearance in 1981 when she was seeded second.

Austin reached the quarterfinals without dropping a single set before losing 7-5, 7-6(4) to compatriot Pam Shriver.

"Best birthday present a Mama could ever ask for"- Tracy Austin on reliving Brandon Holt's US Open qualification

Tracy Austin embraces her son Brandon Holt after he beat Taylor Fritz at the US Open

Tracy Austin's son Brandon Holt made his first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open. The 24-year-old qualified for the tournament with straight-set wins over Alexandre Muller, Emilio Gomez, and Dimitar Kuzmanov.

Austin and Holt shared a warm and emotional embrace after Holt sealed his place in the main draw of the US Open.

The former World No. 1 relived those moments with her son on her 60th birthday and claimed that it was the best birthday gift she could have ever asked for.

"Watching this and reliving those emotional moments with Brandon is the best birthday present a Mama could ever ask for! Thank you @usopen !!" Austin wrote.

Brandon Holt reached the second round of the US Open after stunning 10th seed Taylor Fritz in the first round. There, he lost to Argentine Pedro Cachin in five sets.

