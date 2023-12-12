Travis Scott spray paints over John McEnroe’s plaque in latest sneaker collaboration spat

Travis Scott and John McEnroe are at odds over a Nike collaboration that involves the tennis legend's iconic 'Mac Attack' sneakers. In a recent video, Scott can be seen vandalizing McEnroe’s plaque with his Cactus Jack logo.

The dispute between Scott and McEnroe started when the former refused to rename his brand for a special edition of the latter’s Nike Mac Attack sneakers, which were first released in 1984. The shoe revives its iconic mesh and leather construction, along with the nostalgic black and blue checkerboard tongue label featuring a red logo at its heart.

The shoes are part of Scott’s ongoing partnership with Nike, which has produced some of the most sought-after and expensive sneakers in the market. McEnroe, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, wanted Scott to call the shoes 'Cactus Mac', as a tribute to his legacy.

Scott, however, insisted on keeping his Cactus Jack name, which he uses for his music label, clothing line, and other ventures. The tension between the two escalated when a video of a Zoom meeting with Nike executives surfaced online, showing McEnroe yelling at Scott for disrespecting him and his shoes.

Scott defended his decision, saying that the name 'Cactus Mac' sounded like a "burger" and that he was doing what was best for the fans and the culture. The video went viral and sparked a heated debate among fans of both celebrities, as well as sneaker enthusiasts and tennis fans.

The feud reached a new level of hostility when a video showed Scott spray-painting McEnroe’s plaque with his Cactus Jack logo in orange paint.

