"Tremendous seeing Roger Federer play" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacts to Swiss hitting the ball again in latest practice session

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacted to Roger Federer's latest social media update on Thursday, February 22, where the latter was seen turning back the time by whipping his racket around during a practice session.

The Swiss great last appeared on the tennis court during the 2022 Laver Cup alongside longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal for a blockbuster doubles match. His last professional match, however, was at the Wimbledon Championships earlier that year, where he bowed out to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

Tennis was an integral part of his life for 20-odd years, but that hasn't been the case since his retirement. Except for a couple of guest appearances here and there, Federer has remained covert about his whereabouts.

He did, however, send social media into a frenzy on February 22 when he took to Instagram with a short clip of him hitting against the wall. His graceful forehand and backhand were in full flow and his movement looked as crisp as ever.

Legendary tennis coach Brad Gilbert, ex-coach of Andre Agassi and the current coach of Coco Gauff, enthusiastically reacted to Federer hitting the tennis court after what seemed like ages.

The 62-year-old American coach went on to applaud the Swiss maestro's practice session against the wall, deeming it "tremendous."

"Such a great way to get in a hit at any level, tremendous seeing Fed play on the wall," Gilbert wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans to be treated to a Roger Federer documentary soon

Roger Federer at the 2023 Laver Cup - Getty Images

Tennis fans are in for a real treat as a documentary detailing Roger Federer's final days on tour is currently in the works at Amazon, as per Bloomberg.

“It’s a snapshot of my life over those 12 days, which is pretty hardcore and interesting,” Federer was quoted as saying during an interview.

The film is also set to feature interviews with his fiercest rivals during his time on tour, including the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray. Mirka Federer, his wife, is also due to make her debut on screen.

Speaking about the idea of sharing the screen with his longtime rivals, Federer insisted that despite their fierce battles there was an incredible level of "friendships and respect."

"It’s looking deep into another layer of the tennis tour–how the camaraderie is a good one on the tour," Federer added. "Yes, here are rivalries, but off the court there are friendships and respect.”

While there is currently no news about when it will be released, producers are aiming to get it out by July as per Bloomberg.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins