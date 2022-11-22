"It's true that Alcaraz and Nadal are not there, but we have a good team, and we will do our best to win the title" - Pablo Carreno Busta ahead of Davis Cup 2022 QF

Pablo Carreno Busta is upbeat about Spain's Davis Cup chances despite the absence of the world's top two players, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

The World No. 13 is the top-ranked player in a Spain team set to take on formidable Croatia in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga on Wednesday. Spain are six-time winners of the team competition, last going all the way in 2019, when the Davis Cup transitioned to its current format.

Alcaraz will be absent after suffering a season-ending muscle tear in Paris. Meanwhile, Nadal made a group-stage exit in the ATP Finals last week in Turin, where he looked rusty and short of match fitness.

Nevertheless, ahead of Spain's last-eight clash against Croatia, Carreno Busta is bullish about his team's chances of going all the way despite the illustrious duo's absence. He said in a media interaction (as quoted by Marca) that Spain are a strong team, even without Alcaraz and Nadal:

"The Davis Cup is different because you play for the team. It has nothing to do with the circuit. It is true that Alcaraz and Nadal are not there, but we have a good team, and we will do our best to win the title.

"It's nice to be number one, but I would prefer to be number three if Carlos and Rafa were there because we would be stronger. In any case, I feel ready. Both me and Roberto have already played many qualifiers".

Pablo Carreno Busta leads captain Sergio Bruguera's Spanish team comprising Roberto Bautista Agut, Albert-Ramos Vinolas, Pedro Martinez and Marcelo Granollers.

How Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal fared this season

Carlos Alcaraz was crowned the year-end World No. 1 at the Nitto ATP Finals last week.

Carlos Alcaraz evoked memories of a young Rafael Nadal as he made a dream jump from World No. 32 at the start of the season to No. 1.

In a season of many firsts, Alcaraz became the first teenager to ascend to the top of the ATP singles rankings. He did so after beating Casper Ruud in a winner-takes-all US Open final two months ago.

Despite pulling out of the ATP Finals and Davis Cup due to injury, Alcaraz had a solid 57-13 season, winning a joint tour-high five titles. He ended the year as the youngest-ever year-end World No. 1.

Meanwhile, Nadal continued to age like fine wine in 2022. He became the first player after Roger Federer to win two Grand Slam titles (Australian Open and Roland Garros) after turning 35.

Despite being plagued by injuries, the legendary left-hander went 39-8 on the year, with four of those losses coming in his last five matches. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was in contention to end the year as the World No. 1 but his group-stage exit at the ATP Finals put paid to those hopes.

