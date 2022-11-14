"True greatness" - Holger Rune sings praises of Djokovic at the ATP Finals

Holger Rune entered the top 10 in the ATP rankings after his triumph at the Paris Masters earlier this month. He defeated former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in three epic sets to take home his first Masters crown.

The title also gave him the opportunity to become one of the alternates at the ATP Finals after the withdrawal of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz due to an abdominal injury.

Ahead of Djokovic's first match in Turin on Monday, he was seen practicing with Rune. The Dane took to social media to compliment the Serb for giving him the opportunity to hit with him.

"Contributing to the next generations shows true greatness," wrote Rune on Twitter.

"It's a privilege to share the court with Novak" - Holger Rune after his win in Bercy

Holger Rune talks to the crowd after his win over Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

In his post-match interview after winning at Bercy, Holger Rune stated that it was a privilege for him to share the court with Djokovic.

He also mentioned that he was really proud to cap off the event with the trophy and enter the top 10.

"It means everything to me, a perfect way to finish the week. It's a privilege to share the court with Novak," he said. "I’m feeling lovely to be honest, it’s the best feeling. If you told me four weeks ago, I would be top 10… I would be like, ‘What, sorry?’ Now I’m here and I’m super proud."

Djokovic, on his part, congratulated Rune on his triumph but jokingly added that he was not happy that the Dane beat him.

“I want to say congratulations to you and your team and your family," Djokovic said. "You absolutely deserve this victory. What an amazing week you have had.

"I am not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand, I am happy for you because I like your personality and you are a very dedicated guy who loves tennis and is putting in a lot of hours of hard work. It is paying off for you and I am sure the future is bright for you and your team,” he added.

Poll : 0 votes