"True psychopath and narcissist" - Martina Navratilova slams former US President Donald Trump for hoping for economic crash under Biden administration

Martina Navratilova has expressed her outrage over former US President Donald Trump’s remarks that he hopes the US economy crashes in the next 12 months under President Joe Biden’s administration. Navratilova called Trump "selfish to the bone" and "a true psychopath."

Navratilova has been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies. She has also been a supporter of social issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, and health care.

In an interview that Trump gave to MAGA loyalist Lou Dobbs on right-wing platform, Lindell TV, which aired on Monday, January 8, went viral on social media.

In the interview, Trump, who is the current front-runner in the GOP presidential primary race, said that he hoped the economy would crash in the next 12 months. He added that this would let him blame the Biden administration and avoid being compared to former President Herbert Hoover should Trump return to power. Hoover notably presided over the start of the Great Depression in 1929.

"We have an economy that’s so fragile, and the only reason it’s running now is it’s running off the fumes of what we did," Trump said (via NBC News Channel 8).

"It’s just running off the fumes. And when there’s a crash — I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover. The one president I just don’t want to be, Herbert Hoover."

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a short clip from the interview, which Martina Navratilova quoted with a caption:

"Selfish to the bone."

Navratilova was not the only one who condemned Trump’s remarks. A former congressman, also posted the same clip on X, with a caption that read:

"He’s humanly incapable of caring about ANYTHING or ANYONE but himself. He’s just humanly incapable of it."

Navratilova shared the tweet, adding:

"A true psychopath. And narcissist."

Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump’s radical 2024 agenda as ‘disaster’

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova voiced her strong opposition to former US President Donald Trump's prospective 2024 presidential bid and his policy agenda. As an advocate for gay rights and social justice, she labeled Trump's plans as "fascism 2.0" and highlighted the risks associated with him receiving another term.

Trump unveiled a radical set of policy objectives that encompass deporting millions of undocumented immigrants and imposing bans on Chinese imports and Muslim travelers. The objectives also included withdrawing from international treaties, and prohibiting transgender healthcare and education (via HuffPost).

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared her thoughts on Trump's policy goals via social media.

"Fascism 2.0 anyone? What a disaster another Trump term would be…" Martina Navratilova wrote on X.