Novak Djokovic made history on Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2023 ATP Finals to win his seventh title at the tournament. In doing so, the Serb broke Roger Federer's previous record of six titles at the year-end championships.

Sinner had beaten Djokovic in their group stage match earlier in the week, taking down the 24-time Grand Slam champion in three sets. On Sunday, however, Novak Djokovic needed just two sets to have his revenge, beating the Italian 6-3, 6-3 in front of his home fans in Turin.

The World No. 1 has now won four straight titles since losing the final of the Wimbledon Championships to Carlos Alcaraz -- the Cincinnati Open, the US Open, the Paris Masters and now, the ATP Finals.

Tennis fans on social media were delighted by the 36-year-old's victory, lavishing praise on him for the level he continues to display even at this age. Prior to the win against Sinner, the World No. 1 handed World No. 2 Alcaraz a similar beatdown in straight sets.

"Jannik Sinner had the absolute audacity to beat Novak Djokovic at tennis at the start of this week and so naturally, Djokovic just decided he needed murdered in front of his home country crowd. It's only fair," one fan tweeted.

"He has routined Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in straight sets, on consecutive days. It’s a joke how good this guy is, and if he isn’t getting better, he’s at the very least as good as he’s ever been. The best," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic ends 2023 season as World No. 1

Novak Djokovic will now end the 2023 season as the World No. 1, the eighth time the Serb has accomplished the feat. The closest man to Djokovic in this regard is 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras, who has six year-end World No. 1 finishes to his name.

Overall, the 24-time Grand Slam champion won seven titles this year. He started with an ATP 250 title in Adelaide, following it up with triumphs at the Australian Open and the French Open. He then added trophies at Cincinnati, the US Open in New York, the ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris before this week's victory in Turin at the ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will end the year as the World No. 2, followed by Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively.

