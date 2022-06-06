"Truly the greatest competitor and champion I have ever seen; he does it with such class, what a role model" - Tennis world praises Rafael Nadal following his French Open victory

Rafael Nadal created history by becoming the oldest player to win the French Open title after his 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 defeat of Casper Ruud on Sunday.

Nadal won the French Open for the fourteenth time in his career and, in doing so, also clinched his 22nd Grand Slam title.

The tennis fraternity have been full of praise for the Spaniard, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday.

American tennis legend Billie Jean King was prompt to tweet her congratulations.

"The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and his 22nd major title! #RolandGarros," she wrote.

Daria Kasatkina of Russia, who lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the women's singles semifinals at the French Open this ear promised to keep her cool after his victory.

"This time I will not cry," Kasatkina tweeted.

Nadal's Spanish compatriot Garbine Muguruza lauded the French Open champion.

"Total admiration! you are the best @RafaelNadal" Muguruza said.

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro described the Mallorcan as "the great champion."

Ons Jabeur, who suffered a first-round exit at Roland Garros, expressed her admiration for the Spaniard with 14 trophy 'emojies'.

Australian legend Rod Laver asks Nadal to rest as he is "halfway to the Slam"

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slams that included a calendar slam in the 1960's, requested Nadal to rest as he was "halfway to the Slam", referring to the Calender Slam players aim for by winning all the Majors in one year.

"Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, half way to the Slam!" Rod Laver wrote.

Rod Laver @rodlaver twitter.com/LaverCup/statu… Laver Cup @LaverCup Rafael Nadal claims a record-extending 14th #rolandgarros crown and 22nd Grand Slam Singles title. Rafael Nadal claims a record-extending 14th #rolandgarros crown and 22nd Grand Slam Singles title. https://t.co/TxUKMWLzFD Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, half way to the Slam! Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, half way to the Slam! 🚀 twitter.com/LaverCup/statu…

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who had beaten Nadal en route to his Madrid Open title, also praised his idol and compatriot.

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina chose to describe the Mallorcan's achievements as "unparalleled."

"There are no words to explain what you achieved @RafaelNadal, what unparalleled madness," Schwartzman said.

diego schwartzman @dieschwartzman ESPN @espn



All of Nadal's 14 French Open titles through the ages: This moment never gets oldAll of Nadal's 14 French Open titles through the ages: This moment never gets old 🏆 All of Nadal's 14 French Open titles through the ages: https://t.co/4OQsB5TNon No hay palabras para explicar lo que lograste @RafaelNadal . Que locura inigualable twitter.com/espn/status/15… No hay palabras para explicar lo que lograste @RafaelNadal . Que locura inigualable twitter.com/espn/status/15…

Sania Mirza called Nadal an "ambassador to our amazing sport."

Australian tennis coach Rennae Stubbs described the 14-time French Open champion as the "greatest competitor and champion" he has seen.

"Rafael Nadal is truly the greatest competitor and champion i have ever seen. 22 grand slams! 14, 14 @rolandgarros titles!!!!! I just can’t believe what i am witnessing with this man! It’s insane! And he does it with such class, what a role model!" Stubbs said.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs @RafaelNadal is truly the greatest competitor and champion i have ever seen. 22 grand slams! 14, 14 @rolandgarros titles!!!!! I just can’t believe what i am witnessing with this man! It’s insane! And he does it with such class…..what a role model! @RafaelNadal is truly the greatest competitor and champion i have ever seen. 22 grand slams! 14, 14 @rolandgarros titles!!!!! I just can’t believe what i am witnessing with this man! It’s insane! And he does it with such class…..what a role model!

The ATP also congratulated Nadal on his incredible achievements post the French Open win.

Frenchman Nico Mahut chose to describe his French Open win record as "monumental."

"Participating in the tournament 14 times is something honourable, winning 14 matches is respectable, reaching 14 times in the second week of the tournament ranks you among the greatest in the sport, winning 14 times is? Unimaginable, monumental?" Mahut wrote.

Nico Mahut @nmahut Participer 14 fois au tournoi est quelque chose d’honorable, gagner 14 matchs est respectable, atteindre 14 fois la deuxième semaine du tournoi vous classe parmi les plus grands de ce sport… gagner 14 fois est?… inimaginable, monumental ? @djub22 Participer 14 fois au tournoi est quelque chose d’honorable, gagner 14 matchs est respectable, atteindre 14 fois la deuxième semaine du tournoi vous classe parmi les plus grands de ce sport… gagner 14 fois est?… inimaginable, monumental ? @djub22

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the losing finalist at Roland Garros last year, lauded the Spaniard for his hard work and passion.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas



It just goes to show that hard work, passion, and a “never give up” attitude really goes a long way. You have put your time, heart, and soul into this, and your perseverance made this #14. Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



#RolandGarros King in his castle King in his castle 🙌#RolandGarros https://t.co/9g7vn6DJlT Congratulations on your outstanding achievement @RafaelNadal It just goes to show that hard work, passion, and a “never give up” attitude really goes a long way. You have put your time, heart, and soul into this, and your perseverance made this #14. twitter.com/rolandgarros/s… Congratulations on your outstanding achievement @RafaelNadal!It just goes to show that hard work, passion, and a “never give up” attitude really goes a long way. You have put your time, heart, and soul into this, and your perseverance made this #14. twitter.com/rolandgarros/s…

Former US Open champion Tracy Austin called the 36-year-old's feats "insane."

Tracy Austin @thetracyaustin ’s 112-3 14’s @rolandgarros Insane #’s!!!!!! @RafaelNadal is an incredible champion, competitor and such a classy person. With all the foot issues, just turned 36, he adds his 22nd Major. Just Wow!! 112-3 14🏆’s @rolandgarros Insane #’s!!!!!! @RafaelNadal is an incredible champion, competitor and such a classy person. With all the foot issues, just turned 36, he adds his 22nd Major. Just Wow!!🎉

