Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently sent his best wishes to Collin Morikawa as the American golfing sensation prepared for the final day of the Masters tournament on April 14.

Morikawa is a household name on the golf course, competing in both the PGA Tour and European Tour. He made waves at the beginning of his PGA Tour journey with an impressive streak of 22 consecutive made cuts, placing him second only to Tiger Woods (25-cut streak).

The American golfer has sat atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking for three weeks. His impressive resume boasts six PGA Tour titles, including notable victories at the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 British Open.

Morikawa is eying his first Green Jacket at the Augusta National Golf Club. He sits just one stroke behind the leader, Scottie Scheffler, on the final day of the Major, with a score of 6-under par. His strong performance on Saturday saw him shoot a 3-under 69, bringing his tournament score to 210.

In light of that, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, took to X (formerly Twitter) today to extend his best wishes to Collin Morikawa for the final day of his campaign. He also shared a picture of his golfing gear on the Los Angeles Golf Club's (LAGC) course.

"Trying to be like ⁦⁩@collin_morikawa today. Good luck today, Collin! Repping @WeAreLAGC well #Masters," the Reddit co-founder wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ohanian is a golf enthusiast himself and co-owner of the LAGC — with his wife Serena and her sister Venus — a TGL team. TGL is a startup golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on TGL: "Very appealing, even to a non-golf fan"

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian pictured at the Leagues Cup 2023

TGL, a technology-based league initially slated for debut in 2024 but later postponed to 2025, features a 15-match regular season. Each match will comprise 18 holes played on a virtual golf course. After the regular season, the top teams will progress to playoffs, leading up to an exciting championship match.

Alexis Ohanian, who bought LAGC in 2023, expressed his enthusiasm for TGL on his Instagram account the same year. He found the league's innovative format engaging, believing it could attract even those who aren't typically golf fans.

"The prospect of a team format which was going to have all the banter, all the camaraderie, all the trash talking that we love in team sports now applied to golf. A two hour time slot where you’re going to see the very best golfers in the world competing against one another in a really engaging format," Alexis Ohanian said.

He continued:

"That is very appealing, even to a non-golf fan. And I just believe so strongly in sports overall as a tremendous growth opportunity for the next few decades and prospect of a really modern team golf format that was going to show the world, 'Hey you know the sport actually is for you.' Very very exciting."

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas