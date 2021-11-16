Stefanos Tsitsipas wants to step it up and play his best tennis in his next match

Stefanos Tsitsipas started his 2021 ATP Finals on a disappointing note, losing 6-4 6-4 to Andrey Rublev. He never really found his footing in the match, and coupled with the Russian's strong showing, Tsitsipas slumped to a straight sets defeat in his opening round-robin tie.

At his post-match conference, the 23-year old said that his performance could've been better. He also complimented Rublev's performance and was especially impressed by his serve tonight, stating that it was perhaps one of his best ever serving displays.

"Could have been better. I thought Andrey played really well. He was serving at his best that I have ever seen him serve. I think in the first set he had, I don't know, something like 22 consecutive first serves. Maybe the stats are different, but that's the feeling I have. It was pretty good on that side."

Tsitsipas had earlier mentioned feeling some pain while practicing. However, when asked if that played a role in his loss, he declined to elaborate.

"I prefer not to comment on that. Thank you."

The Greek said that he's still excited for his upcoming matches. He's got more opportunities despite losing today and he wants to make the most of it by playing better next time.

"Well, I'm excited. I mean, I still, you know, want to play good tennis, and despite the loss today I'm given more chances. I want to step it up and show better tennis next time."

Stefanos Tsitsipas's excitement at playing in the ATP Finals hasn't faded over time

Stefanos Tsitsipas with Novak Djokovic at the 2021 ATP Tour Finals promo shoot.

Tsitsipas is quite familiar with the ATP Finals format now, as this is his third time featuring in the season-ending event.

"Well, I know how the format works. I know how everything runs. You know, I'm pretty experienced here, I assume, having played three times so far."

Despite appearing twice at this event already, Tsitsipas said he still gets just as excited about playing here as he did the first time. Not many players are used to the ATP Finals format because it isn't frequently used. But Tsitsipas said he likes it because it gives him more opportunities to improve his game after every match.

"The feeling of playing here never gets old. I'm always the same kind of excited as I was at the very first time. It's a format that most of the players are not familiar with, because we don't get to play very often with round-robin rules, and, you know, sets can be kind of important, how many sets you win and how many you lose. I like it, because it gives me chances and I can improve and get better match by match."

The Greek is set to play Casper Ruud in his next round-robin match.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya