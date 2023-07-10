"TV figures speak for themselves" - Wimbledon chief defends late-night matches that affected Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Wimbledon has been making headlines lately for its controversial late-night scheduling, causing disruptions to top players like Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The chief executive of the All England Club, Sally Bolton, recently defended the decision, citing impressive television ratings and the overall fan experience.

This year's defending champion, Novak Djokovic, had his match suspended due to Centre Court overrunning. The fourth-round match between Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz didn't start until 8:49 PM, and with an 11 PM curfew, there was no realistic prospect of it reaching completion. Djokovic had to return on Monday (July 10) to finish the match, which he won in four sets.

On the other hand, Murray, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round on Friday (July 7) night, had also faced a similar situation with the late start of his match, which began at 8:21 pm.

Addressing concerns about late-night matches, Bolton emphasized the accessibility factor for the TV audience. Despite the inconvenience to players and the curfew restrictions, she pointed out that broadcasting matches at a time when they are easily accessible have resulted in exceptional viewing figures.

"As far as the TV audience is concerned, matches are happening at a time when they’re accessible to people. We’re seeing viewing figures that are beyond our expectations and beyond previous years, so I think they probably speak for themselves," Bolton said.

She also highlighted the positive response from fans who have been treated to a full day of excitement on Centre Court.

“Fans get a very, very full day in centre court and as I walked out last night, as they were all leaving, what I saw and felt was a real buzz of excitement from people who’d had a fantastic full day on Centre Court,” Bolton said.

"I've got nothing to complain about, I've been lucky during this tournament" - Novak Djokovic dismisses Wimbledon scheduling issues

In a recent press conference, Novak Djokovic shared his opinions about Wimbledon scheduling. The Serb said he had no issues with the scheduling, and that he was happy with everything so far at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

“I’ve played matches this late before and it’s not a big deal for me. I’m happy that I didn’t have to play on Saturday, given the whole schedule,” Djokovic told reporters.

The Serb also expressed his sympathy for other players who were not so lucky because of heavy rain delays.

“I’m definitely in a better position than most of the players, especially those on the other side of the draw, who have to play back-to-back days because of the situation,” the 36-year-old said.

“I have nothing to complain about, on the contrary, I’ve been fortunate during this tournament with circumstances. Saturday is a day off and that is enough for me to prepare for the next challenges,” Djokovic concluded.

