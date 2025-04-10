Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 6, April 11

Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters will take place on April 11 and the quarterfinals of the men's singles event will be played. So far, the tournament has seen some upsets and we are bound for some exciting action on the business end.
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz is the highest-ranked player left in the singles competition and he will take on 12th seed Arthur Fils after thrashing Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is the other Spaniard in the last eight after edging out fifth seed Jack Draper in three sets. He will take on Alexei Popyrin, who beat last year's runner-up and fourth seed Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Eighth seed Alex de Minaur will take on 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov after beating ninth seed Daniil Medvedev in the third round. The other quarterfinal featuring two seeded players will be between defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti.
On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Schedule for Day 6 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Popyrin
Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (12) Arthur Fils
Followed by: (8) Alex de Minaur vs (15) Grigor Dimitrov
Followed by: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (13) Lorenzo Musetti
Court Des Princes
Starting at 11 am local time: Rohan Bopanna / Ben Shelton vs (WC) Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard
Followed by: (2) Henri Patten / Harri Heliovaara vs Rafael Matos / Joran Vliegen
Followed by: (4) Kevin Krawietz / Tim Putz vs (7) Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool
Followed by: (1) Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Alex de Minaur / Jan-Lennard Struff
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch
Fans in the following nations can watch live action on Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters on the respective channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: TSN
India: Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match timings
Matches on both courts will start at 11 am local time (5 am ET).