Twitter users question why King Richard wasn't made from the perspective of Williams sisters, Serena and Venus give the reason 

King Richard -- the film based on the role of Richard Williams in the lives of tennis greats Venus and Serena -- has created a stir on Twitter. Some have questioned the title of the film, asking why a film about the success of the Williams sisters is called King Richard. The film stars Will Smith in the titular role.

Some fans and movie-goers took to social media to criticize the film for being based on their father rather than focusing on Venus and Serena. This has started a fierce online debate.

Others also spoke about how Richard Williams 'abandoned' his first family. The 79-year-old has been accused of leaving his first wife and six daughters prior to raising the Williams sisters.

Kimberly Nicole Foster @KimberlyNFoster I don't have feelings that are strong enough to share in public but it is so fascinating that a man can straight up abandon his 1st family. Make a new one with children that become successful and then get celebrated. I don't have feelings that are strong enough to share in public but it is so fascinating that a man can straight up abandon his 1st family. Make a new one with children that become successful and then get celebrated.

Fans of the duo leapt to their defense, with many reminding critics that the American tennis champions have produced the film and maintained plenty of control over it.

Michael Harriot @michaelharriot The interesting thing about the critique of “King Richard” centering the father is not just that Venus and Serena executive produced it, but they refused to attach their names UNLESS it aligned with their vision. The interesting thing about the critique of “King Richard” centering the father is not just that Venus and Serena executive produced it, but they refused to attach their names UNLESS it aligned with their vision. https://t.co/0cKroF4ZMX

Be A King @BerniceKing



Doesn’t respecting their choice also honor their understanding of their path and acknowledge their power as women?



It’s a powerful story. And, holistically, it’s much more important than the title indicates. Dr. Jessica Taylor @DrJessTaylor Did they seriously make a film called ‘King Richard’ about the success of Serena and Venus Williams - but it’s about their dad, Richard? Did they seriously make a film called ‘King Richard’ about the success of Serena and Venus Williams - but it’s about their dad, Richard? Aren’t Venus and Serena the Executive Producers of #KingRichard Doesn’t respecting their choice also honor their understanding of their path and acknowledge their power as women?It’s a powerful story. And, holistically, it’s much more important than the title indicates. twitter.com/DrJessTaylor/s… Aren’t Venus and Serena the Executive Producers of #KingRichard?Doesn’t respecting their choice also honor their understanding of their path and acknowledge their power as women? It’s a powerful story. And, holistically, it’s much more important than the title indicates. twitter.com/DrJessTaylor/s…

Others pointed to the fact that the film is one of the few in modern cinema to appreciate and applaud black fatherhood, rather than playing to the stereotype of the absentee father.

"There was no other way to tell that story": Serena Williams on King Richard

In an interview, Serena explained why the story of their success had to be told through their father.

Dionne Grant @DionneGrant “It was his idea. He knew how to do it. What tells this African American man to put us in a sport where there’s not many African American players? There was no other way to tell that story” - Serena Williams on why #KingRichard is told from her dad’s POV “It was his idea. He knew how to do it. What tells this African American man to put us in a sport where there’s not many African American players? There was no other way to tell that story” - Serena Williams on why #KingRichard is told from her dad’s POV https://t.co/qd4I2K16py

Serena Williams had addressed the issue on other occasions as well. Prior to the release of the film, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said that the vision behind the film was always to honor and acknowledge the efforts made by their father.

"We and Will (Smith) wanted to make a movie that really honored my dad. King Richard really tells a story about what he did not only in tennis but little did he know the impact that it'd have just literally on the globe and so it's a really interesting story," she said.

"Ride or die, no matter what": Venus Williams on her father's influence

Venus Williams representing the United States at the 2018 Fed Cup

In a recent interview ahead of the release of the film, Venus Williams revealed that the central theme of it is the mark that their father left of them, and the role he played in the rise of two of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

"I think you get to really see the ecosystem of my family," she told ABC News. "It's not perfect, but all that matters is that you are going in the same direction together and building each other up. That's what we did and that's what we do."

Venus reiterated that few understand the magnitude of their dad's involvement in their success, which is what the film is really about.

"People didn't understand him but I think that it didn't take long for people to realize that this is a guy who's for his family, for his daughters, ride or die, no matter what," she added.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The film will be released in theaters in India on Friday, November 26. It is currently streaming in the US on HBO Max and playing in theaters.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya