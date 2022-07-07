"Two completely different personalities; I feel like we respect each other a lot; it is a match everyone wants to see" - Nick Kyrgios on facing Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon semifinals

Following his Wimbledon quarterfinal win over Cristian Garin on Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios has said that he and his semifinal opponent Rafael Nadal are polar opposites. The Australian will play Nadal on Friday for a place in his first Major final.

The 27-year-old started strongly against Garin, dropping only seven games to take a two-set lead. However, in a competitive third set, which went to a tiebreak, Kyrgios needed to rally from a mini-break deficit to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. He'll now take on his old foe Nadal, who recovered from two-sets-to-one down to beat American Taylor Fritz in a fifth-set tiebreak in the other quarterfinal.

Kyrgios is widely regarded as one of the top talents in the game outside the 'Big 3' of Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic. However, his temperament has always been suspect, and he has a penchant for stirring up controversies both on and off the court. Nadal, meanwhile, prefers to let his racquet do all the talking and is a soft-spoken person off the court.

In his press conference following his win over Garin, Kyrgios said that the duo have mutual respect for one another despite the stark contrast in their personalties. He also added that his matches with Nadal at SW19 tend to be box-office stuff while hoping to be ready for another physical duel.

“It is very special to face Rafa here," said Kyrgios. "We've had some real battles on Centre Court , he won one against me, and I won another. Two completely different personalities. I feel like we respect each other a lot. It is a game that everyone wants to see. Probably the most watched game of all time. I have to make sure my body is prepared.”

In the pair's first clash at Wimbledon eight years ago, a 19-year-old Kyrgios, making his tournament debut, stunned Nadal in the fourth round. Five years later, though, the two-time Wimbledon winner returned the favor, beating Kyrgios in the second round.

"I thought my chance had passed" - Nick Kyrgios on reaching maiden Grand Slam semifinal

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios, despite his unquestionable talent, has largely struggled to make a mark at Grand Slams. He reached only two quarterfinals at 29 Majors before arriving at SW19 this year.

Having won only five matches at Majors since 2021 coming into Wimbledon, Kyrgios thought the ship to Grand Slam success had sailed. However, he has surprised himself with a stunning run to the SW19 semifinals as a fairy-tale maiden Major triumph beckons.

Thanking his team for helping him overcome various adversities, Nick Kyrgios said he never thought he'd reach this stage.

“I never thought I would be here. I thought my chance had passed, especially where I was a couple of years ago. I am really proud of myself and my team for everything we have overcome. Today has not been easy. It was extremely good," Kyrgios said.

The Australian will fancy his chances against Nadal, who seemed to suffer an abdoninal injury in his quarterfinal win over Fritz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far