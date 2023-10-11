Alexander Zverev's actress-girlfriend Sophia Thomalla looked at the funny side of things as she posed for a photo with Zverev and Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Melo in Tokyo.

The tennis players are currently in Tokyo ahead of the Japan Open, which begins in the Japanese capital on October 16.

Zverev and Melo took to the streets of Tokyo along with Thomalla and she posted an adorable photo of them with the backdrop of a busy Tokyo street. The German actress and model chose to look at the funny side of her height as she seemed to be dwarfed with both the players in tow.

"Two and a half woman," she captioned the photo on Instagram with a ROFL smiley.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla met for the very first time through a mutual friend and started dating in 2020. At that time, both of them were stressed because of their past relationships and hit off instantly. Thomalla is eight years older than Zverev.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla make most of their time together

Given the busy schedules the duo have, both Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla have made sure to make the most of the time they are together.

Zverev lost his opening match at the Shanghai Masters, a tournament where the German was making an appearance after four years, to Russia’s Roman Safiullin in his opening match 3-6, 1-6.

Post the shock loss, the German tennis player and his girlfriend explored the ancient water town of Zhujiajiao, located in Shanghai’s Qingpu district.

The early exit from Shanghai also meant the duo had more time on their hands and explored Tokyo too. The pair hit the streets of Tokyo for a stroll and posted a lot of photos on social media.

On the professional front, the World No. 10 is now gunning for a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin later this year. Zverev has two titles to his credit in the ongoing season — an ATP 500 title in Hamburg and an ATP 250 title in Chengdu.

Apart from those two titles, the 26-year-old has a semifinal appearance at the French Open and reached the quarterfinals of the US Open. He is ranked seventh in the race for Turin.