Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the 2024 French Open has paved the way for Jannik Sinner to attain the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career. The Italian will assume his place at the top of the ATP rankings following the conclusion of the 2024 French Open.

Sinner was told about his milestone achievement after his commanding 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Grigor Dimitrov in the Roland Garros semifinals. While the 22-year-old delighted over his accomplishment, he also extended his sympathies to Djokovic, labeling his withdrawal as "disappointing."

"First of all, it's everyone's dream to become No. 1 in the world. And, the other way, seeing Novak [Djokovic] retiring and here I think it's for everyone, disappointing. I wish him a speedy recovery," Jannik Sinner said in his on-court interview.

Tennis fans reveled in the Italian's rise, welcoming him to the top alongside his WTA counterpart, Iga Swiatek.

"Our WTA and ATP leaders," one fan posted alongside childhood pictures of the duo.

The reserved nature of both Swiatek and Sinner's personalities only added to fans' elation, as many rejoiced over the "introverts" taking over.

"Introvert people conquering the world am I living in dreamland," one fan commented.

"A terrible day for the loud and proud b*tches," another fan chimed in.

"Two introverts at the top of the rankings," said another.

However, some fans humorously pushed back against the rise of the introverts, with one of them jokingly suggesting that extroverted players like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka needed to take their place.

"This feels so wrong I need Carlos and Aryna at n1," the fan posted.

"I don’t feel represented and quite frankly I don’t think that’s fair," another fan joked.

"What if you're an introvert but only like extrovert players?" a fan quipped.

Others simply expressed their delight at Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek ruling over the rankings together.

"What a time to be alive," one fan wrote.

"Life is better now," another fan chimed in.

Aryna Sabalenka seeks to join Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in French Open 2024 semifinals

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz set to face off in French Open 2024 SF

Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have all secured their places in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. Aryna Sabalenka is seeking to reach her second consecutive semifinal at the claycourt Major.

Following her dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Emma Navarro, Sabalenka is set to take on Mirra Andreeva in a highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown. If the World No. 2 emerges victorious, she will take on the winner of the match between Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini.

On the other side of the draw, Swiatek will face off against Coco Gauff in a high-profile semifinal showdown. While the Pole is aiming to achieve a hat-trick at the claycourt Major, Gauff is searching for her maiden Roland Garros title after falling short against the World No. 1 in the 2022 final.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will battle it out for a place in the final, facing off in their ninth meeting on tour. While Casper Ruud has secured his place in the semifinals due to Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, he awaits the result of the match between Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur to determine his opponent.