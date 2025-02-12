"Typical entitled rude American white guy" - Fans slam Reilly Opelka for being 'arrogant' with controversial US Open mixed doubles comment

Reilly Opelka’s dismissive take on the US Open’s mixed doubles revamp has sparked a wave of backlash from fans. Many slammed him, calling him “arrogant” and “entitled,” while also criticizing his history of downplaying doubles.

The U.S. Open's recent overhaul of its mixed doubles format has ignited significant debate within the tennis community. The revamped structure reduces the draw from 32 to 16 teams, schedules matches during Fan Week prior to the main singles events, and offers a substantial $1 million prize for the winners.

Moreover, the 16 teams consist of eight seeds (combined singles rankings) and eight wildcards.

While some view this as a positive step towards elevating mixed doubles, several players have voiced concerns. Jan Zielinski, a regular on the doubles circuit, criticized the lack of player consultation while Ellen Perez also expressed her discontent towards the new format. 2024 US Open mixed doubles champions Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani released a joint statement slamming the new changes.

Amidst the controversy, Reilly Opelka, who has often weighed in with a blunt remark on Instagram:

"Wait... mixed dubs wasn't always an exhibition?!"

This comment was shared on Reddit and many fans perceived it as dismissive of doubles specialists and the traditional significance of mixed doubles at Grand Slam events.

"Whenever he has something to say, it’s safe to assume it’s a dumba** statement. Spoiled kid who has been gifted his whole life and he doesn’t even know it. Bros 7 foot lmao. He’s hit the genetic lottery yet he’s over here smashing on people trying to accomplish their dreams. For what it’s worth, he’s gonna have as many slams as mixed doubles from now on :)" one fan wrote.

"The guy checks a lot of boxes for the typical entitled and rude American white guy," another fan wrote.

"He's always this way. He also has commented before that he thinks they should get rid of doubles altogether. I personally can't stand him," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions criticizing Opelka for his controversial comment.

"This guy is a dork but has so many bros around yes-ing him non stop he thinks he’s a funny swag man," one fan wrote.

"Reilly Opelka is obviously a dink but competitive mixed doubles at the professional level is a tough sell outside of the Olympics," another fan wrote.

"He is arrogant af and had said doubles should be cancelled. I personally think doubles are more fun to watch than a serve bot’s single match," yet another fan wrote.

Reilly Opelka has previously made controversial comments about doubles

Reilly Opelka at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Reilly Opelka has been vocal about his stance on doubles in the past, suggesting major changes to the format at lower-tier tournaments. During a 2023 appearance on Mark Shapiro's tennis podcast, he said:

"At the 250 and 500 level I would say Friday, Saturday, Sunday – doubles. So, you cut the draw in half right then and there. And I would only allow the guys that are in singles to enter the doubles draw."

Beyond format changes, he has also questioned the legitimacy of doubles specialists in professional tennis, implying that no young player aspires to build a career solely in doubles.

"I don’t think anyone is really a doubles specialist. I mean, if you go to any junior tournament and you ask bunch of young, aspiring tennis players, ‘What are your goals? What’s your end game? What do you dream of in tennis? There’s not a single one that’s gonna tell you – 'I want to be a doubles specialist,'" Reilly Opelka added.

The American, however, has tried his hand at doubles a few years ago, winning an ATP 250 title in Atlanta with Jannik Sinner. Overall, Reilly Opelka holds a 21-23 record in doubles.

