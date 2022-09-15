"Umpire didn't see it, Fomina lied and cheated" - Timea Babos slams opponent for Slovenia Open QF

The 2022 Slovenia Open, also known as Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz, is currently underway. One of the quarterfinals in the women's doubles category recently came under the scanner after Timea Babos of Hungary accused Alena Fomina-Klotzan, her opponent, of cheating and foul play.

According to World No. 122 Babos, her partner Tamara Zidansek hit a backhand during their super tiebreak, and the ball touched Klotzan's racquet before it was called out. The referee failed to see it and awarded the point to Klotzan and her partner Ingrid Gamarra Martins, who eventually won the match 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

The 29-year-old Hungarian immediately took to social media after the match to vent her frustration.

"Just sitting on the street in Portoroz right after the doubles match we lost," Babos said. "We had a super tiebreak 8-7 and my partner hit a backhand that touched the player's —Fomina's racquet, and from there, it went long. The umpire didn't see it and Fomina lied and cheated. Fair play doesn't exist anymore, I guess.

Babos also slammed the chair umpire for not paying close attention. She assured fans of soon making the video public, while sarcastically congratulating Klotz for cheating her way to win the match at the Slovenia Open, which will be played until September 18.

"And also, what was the chair umpire watching? We kind of lost our job today and they just go on with no penalty. Soon, I will post the video too. Congrats Fomina-Klotz. I hope you enjoy the victory with cheating," Babos added.

Paps @DatGoneIt77 Timea Babos accuses Alona Fomina of lying and cheating. She’s promised us a video too, can’t wait! Timea Babos accuses Alona Fomina of lying and cheating. She’s promised us a video too, can’t wait! https://t.co/Vdx6UWq90o

Emma Raducanu to face Anna-Lena Friedsam in 2022 Slovenia Open R2

Emma Raducanu during a practice session before the Slovenia Open

Emma Raducanu is all set to take on Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam in the second round of the 2022 Slovenia Open today. This will be the first meeting between the two players. Raducanu, who entered the tournament as a wildcard, beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 5-3 in the first round before the 89th-ranked player retired mid-match due to an injury.

Raducanu stunned the tennis world when she became the only player in the Open Era to enter a Grand Slam event as a qualifier and win it. At the age of 18, the Brit won 10 matches on the trot without dropping a set and lifted the 2021 US Open trophy. However, numerous injuries and frequent changes to the coaching staff along with inconsistent form has led to her ranking plummeting out of the top-50.

At the recently concluded 2022 US Open, the defending champion lost to Alize Cornet of France in the first round.

Eurosport @eurosport



The best part of falling is getting 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 @EmmaRaducanu will be 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! The best part of falling is getting 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 👊🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu will be 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! 👍 https://t.co/qguhagaLAP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan