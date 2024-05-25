'Unbeatable' Iga Swiatek might catch up to Chris Evert's French Open record even if she cannot break Rafael Nadal's, proclaims Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova believes Iga Swiatek is well capable of catching up to Chris Evert's WTA record of seven titles at the French Open. The American, however, was reluctant to admit just yet that Swiatek could break Rafael Nadal's 'ridiculous' tally of 14 trophies at the tournament.

Swiatek will begin her 2024 campaign at Roland Garros as the two-time defending champion. Overall, the World No. 1 has three titles in Paris to her name, with her maiden title coming in 2020 as a teenager. The Pole has won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open back-to-back in the lead-up to the French Open, and is unanimously seen as the favorite for the title in Roland Garros.

Navratilova, speaking to Tennis Channel in an exclusive interview, agreed with that sentiment, stating that the four-time Grand Slam champion is looking 'pretty unbeatable' at the moment. She also compared Swiatek on clay to Chris Evert on clay, pointing out how similarly impossible it feels to find an opening against both players.

As for Iga Swiatek matching Nadal's overall record of 14 Roland Garros trophies, Navratilova was reluctant to entertain the idea for now. At the same time, she made a note of how the Pole had gotten started by winning the French Open title earlier than the Spaniard.

"I’ve said it about Chris, it was hard to find an opening. It’s really impossible to find an opening against Iga on clay. Right now she looks pretty unbeatable,” Martina Navratilova said.

“It’s not comparable because Rafa did 14 altogether, like 14 out of 16 or something ridiculous. But she might catch up to Chris the way she’s going. She’s still really young. She got started earlier than either Rafa or Chris winning in Paris," she added.

Rafael Nadal was 19 years old when he won his first Roland Garros title in 2005, the same as Chris Evert when she won the French Open for the first time in 1974.

Swiatek was also 19 years old when winning the 2020 French Open title - the youngest since Monica Seles in 1992. She won the title without dropping a set and became the first Pole in history to win a singles Major trophy.

Iga Swiatek to begin French Open 2024 campaign against a qualifier

Iga Swiatek is slated to begin her French Open 2024 campaign against French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean. A win against her would pit the World No. 1 against either Naomi Osaka or Lucia Bronzetti in the second round.

Likely to face the Pole, according to the projected seedings, in the quarterfinals is Danielle Collins, while reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff is expected to be the semifinal opponent. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will battle it out in the bottom half of the draw for a spot in the final.