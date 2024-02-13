"Unbelievable" - Boris Becker surprised by Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 final win becoming most-watched telecast ever with 123.4 million viewers

Six-time Major winner Boris Becker recently expressed shock upon learning that Super Bowl LVIII broke the record for the most-watched television program in USA's broadcast history on Sunday (February 11).

The 2024 Super Bowl Championship match pitted defending champions Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The home team came out on top of the Niners in a tightly contested bout, prevailing 25-22 to win their fourth title in the NFL's premier competition.

Around 123.4 million fans tuned into the Super Bowl final, making it the most-watched television broadcast of all time. According to the Wall Street Journal, the telecast numbers were up by 7.2% from last year's Super Bowl final, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Boris Becker was utterly bewildered by the fanfare that this year's title clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers received, going by his reaction to an Instagram post documenting the above stat.

"Unbelievable amount of people watching sports LIVE," Becker wrote on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Becker wasn't the only member of the tennis fraternity who gave props to American football. World No. 1 Iga Swaitek also congratulated the Chiefs on their triumph in the Super Bowl final.

"Incredible performance. Grit, resilience, relentlessness. Huge congratulations to you guys," Swiatek wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She also later retweeted a hilarious post by three-time Major winner Andy Murray, where he insinuated that pop icon Taylor Swift gave a "stunning performance" during the game.

"Congrats to @taylorswift13 on winning Super Bowl 58, stunning performance," Murray wrote.

Boris Becker is a free agent after splitting with Holger Rune after just three months

Boris Becker, meanwhile, parted ways with World No. 7 Holger Rune last week. The German, who began coaching the Dane last October, said on his X handle that his "private and professional responsibilities" wouldn't allow him to fully dedicate his time and efforts to the 20-year-old.

"I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect," Boris Becker wrote on X. "We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realized that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can."

"Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now. I wish him only the very best and I’m always going to be his n.1 fan. I truly appreciated this journey together."

Rune enjoyed moderate success under Becker's tutelage. He reached the final of the 2024 Brisbane International and the semifinals of the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel, while also competing with the elite at last year's ATP Finals in Turin.