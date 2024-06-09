"Unbelievable" - Carlos Alcaraz, like Novak Djokovic, complains about court conditions at French Open during final against Alexander Zverev

Days after Novak Djokovic raised complaints about the condition of the courts at the 2024 French Open, Carlos Alcaraz faced a similar issue against Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday. Like Djokovic, Alcaraz also took up the matter with the chair umpire, complaining that Court Philippe-Chartrier was too devoid of clay on the night.

Alcaraz came out strong in the opening set of the final in Roland Garros, taking it 6-3. However, the German found his rhythm soon afterwards, upping his game to take the second set 6-2. In the third, the Spaniard was leading 5-2 before capitulating under pressure, allowing Zverev to mount a comeback for 6-5.

In the changeover before the final game, the World No. 3 addressed the umpire, pointing out that there was barely any clay on the court and stating that it felt like a hardcourt to him.

"This is unbelievable," Carlos Alcaraz said. "It's not a clay court, it's a hard court. No clay there."

In the fourth-round win against Franciso Cerundolo on Philippe-Chartrier, Djokovic had been left fuming by the build-up of clay on the court, which also led to him having a nasty fall.

"Great job from you guys. You know better than us. It’s not slippery at all. Not dangerous at all. Well done supervisor and everyone. Ground staff, well done," Djokovic muttered to himself while sarcastically giving a thumbs up.

While Djokovic managed to win the clash, he ended up tearing his medial meniscus and withdrew from his quarterfinal fixture against Casper Ruud. In Carlos Alcaraz's case, the Spaniard went on to lose the set in the next immediately after speaking to the chair umpire.

However, the World No. 3 turned it around in the next two sets, coming from behind to beat Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in a marathon battle that lasted four hours and 20 minutes on Court Philippe-Chartrier.

Carlos Alcaraz has now completed the Surface Slam with French Open 2024 win

2024 French Open - Day 15

Thanks to his French Open triumph on clay, Carlos Alcaraz has now completed the Surdace Slam -- winning a Major on all three surfaces. The 21-year-old's previous Major wins came at the 2022 US Open (hardcourts) and at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (grass).

Alcaraz is also now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals. He has reached two other semifinals at the Grand Slam level -- at the French Open and the US Open last year. To complete the Career Slam, the World No. 3 will now have to win the Australian Open, where his best result in the past has been reaching the quarterfinals.

