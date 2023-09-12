“Unbelievable”- Coco Gauff congratulates fellow champion Novak Djokovic on his historic victory at US Open

2023 US Open women's singles champion Coco Gauff congratulated Novak Djokovic for securing his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious over Daniil Medvedev, sweeping him aside in three sets 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3, on Sunday, September 10, at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Novak Djokovic has scripted history by becoming the first tennis player to bag 24 Grand Slam titles in the Open era. He surpassed Serena Williams, who has 23 Major titles to her name, closely trailed by Rafael Nadal and Steffi Graff, both boasting 22 apiece.

Coco Gauff took to her Instagram account to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning the US Open title and achieving an incredible feat.

“Congrats unbelievable”, Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff, on the flip side, pulled off a jaw-dropping upset against Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a nail-biting three-set showdown on Saturday, September 9, at the very same arena.

At the tender age of 19, Gauff became the youngest American to win the US Open crown since Serena Williams did it at the age of 17 in 1999.

Coco Gauff praised Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz for their movement

19-year old Coco Gauff had praised Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, tagging them as “once-in-a-generation” type players.

Speaking to the press in her post-match interview after beating Russian teenager Mitra Andreeva in straight sets in the second round of the US Open, Coco Gauff hailed the 24-time Grand Slam champion as well as Carlos Alcaraz.

"Oh, it's incredible. The limits of the game, to be honest. They're breaking the limits of tennis. I think it's peak tennis, to be honest. Not just their matchups. I've watched Novak [Djokovic] play against Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal], those two, it's just peak tennis. I don't know," said Gauff.

"It's crazy, it's a one-in-a-generation type of thing, and Novak [Djokovic] is a one-in-a-generation type of player, and so is Carlos [Alcaraz], and they're playing each other on two different spectrums. I don't know. I can talk about this all day. It's really cool," she added.

Talking about the pair's athleticism and movement, the American teenager said that she looks up to Alcaraz and Djokovic and tries to learn from them.

"Somebody who I look up to a lot movement-wise is definitely Novak [Djokovic] and definitely Carlos [Alcaraz]. I think they're both people that are seating their fill when it comes to -- well, obviously the tennis, but obviously physically and footwork-wise. It's something I'm trying to work on."

"I do think I have the athleticism as them -- not like the same as them -- but compared to my field. So I'm hoping I can continue to learn by watching them. I was watching Alcaraz last night."

