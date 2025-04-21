UNC hotshot Anna Frey goes on 'best date' with high school basketball star for memorable prom experience

UNC tennis sensation Anna Frey recently had a memorable prom experience as she went out on a 'best date' high school basketball hotshot. The basketball player is a student of the Layton High School, who is a popular 6'3" combo guard.

Ad

Frey, currently ranked 897th in singles and 974th in doubles of the WTA rankings, has been one of the most documented upcoming talents in American tennis. She has competed at various ITF events this year, as she looks to gain experience before she becomes a regular at the WTA Tour.

However, the 17-year-old, who plays D1 tennis at the University of North Carolina's, is also enjoying her college life before she faces the perils of a professional tennis player. The American prodigy recently shared some adorable images, alongside her date Sam Romer, the aforementioned basketball talent, from their college prom.

Ad

Trending

"Prom😙☺️."

Ad

Romer commented under the post:

"Best Date ❤."

To which Frey responded:

"The best."

Via Frey's INSTAGRAM.

Though she is yet to make her mark on tennis' big time, Frey already boasts a huge social media following of over 845K on her Instagram and over two million on TikTok and has also grabbed NIL deals (Name, Image, and Likeness rights) with some of the biggest sporting brands in the world like HEAD and FILA.

Ad

A look into Anna Frey's NIL deals with HEAD and FILA

Anna Frey joined hands with HEAD in 2024 and was over the moon with the deal. She wished that her collaboration with the popular brand will inspire the next generation of talents to get their hands on a racket.

“I’m so excited to partner with HEAD,” said Anna Frey. “I love their commitment to the sport and to helping athletes reach their full potential. I’m excited to share this journey with you all and continue to encourage young people to pick up a racquet and get out on the court,” she said (via Forbes).

Ad

Meanwhile, speaking on her collaboration with FILA, which began during the 2023 US Open, she said:

“As an athlete, I’ve always admired FILA’s commitment to both athletics and style, so to now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor for me,” said Frey. “I can’t wait to bring my passion for tennis and fashion to this partnership and inspire the next generation both on and off the court."

Anna Frey's most recent event was the WTT W75 in Zephyrills, Florida, where she was eliminated in the first round of qualifying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More