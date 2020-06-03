Uncle Toni believes Rafael Nadal can equal Federer's record at Roland Garros this year

Rafael Nadal

In any other year, Rafael Nadal would have been celebrating his birthday on 3 June at the Roland Garros terrace, making a wish for yet another French Open title. But today he had to bring in his 34th birthday in his hometown of Mallorca, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has brought the tennis tour to a halt.

On the occasion of Rafael Nadal's special day, his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal spoke to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport. The elder Nadal relayed his candid opinions about his nephew's prospects in the near future, sounding very hopeful that Rafa will continue to get closer to Roger Federer's records.

Toni is well aware that Rafael Nadal is breathing down Roger Federer's neck in the Slam leaderboard. Rafa is currently on 19, just one short of Federer's all-time record of 20; the difference between the two men has never been this close.

Moreover, with Federer a few months shy of turning 39 and Nadal being just 34, the odds are in the latter's favor. Many expect Nadal to overtake Federer very soon, and establish himself as the GOAT.

Toni doesn't think his nephew would have to wait too long for that. The 12-time champion at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal has already conveyed that he will participate in his favorite clay-court Slam this year provided there are "optimal conditions and complete safety of players". And if those conditions are indeed met, Nadal will once again be the firm favorite to lift the trophy.

"I think that both Rafael and Djokovic can beat Federer in Grand Slam titles," Toni Nadal said. "Federer ...things are against him because he is older than his rivals and has it more complicated."

"Age is in their favor, although there are young people who are gaining experience and who are increasingly dangerous," Toni added. "If Rafael won Paris (Roland Garros) he would equal the 20 titles from Federer. We will see..."

Rafael Nadal still has three or four years of high level tennis left: Toni

The one question that keeps coming up while discussing Rafael Nadal is his longevity on the tour. Given the aggressive, power-heavy brand of tennis that Nadal employs, his career has been peppered with injuries throughout. And while Toni Nadal is wary of that, he believes his nephew can still stretch his career beyond his mid-30s.

"If the injuries do not appear, I think my nephew still has three or four years left to continue competing for important things in tennis," Toni said.

In fact, Toni thinks this break from regular tennis a blessing in disguise for Rafa. It would help the Spaniard rest and recuperate, and later come back to the tour fully recharged.

Novak Djokovic is the most dangerous rival for Rafael Nadal: Toni

According to Toni Nadal, the most formidable hurdle in Rafa's path of Grand Slam domination is Novak Djokovic. The World No. 1 Serb shares an intense rivalry with Rafael Nadal, littered with countless marathon matches.

Toni Nadal feels his nephew doesn't have the same kind of problems against Roger Federer as he does against Djokovic.

"Federer has a much clearer way of playing and leaves you the option of being able to attack him," Toni Nadal said.

"(But) against the Serb you have the difficulty that although you play well you never know how and when to attack him. He defends himself very well and leaves you very few gaps to get to the offensive," he added.